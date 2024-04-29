The Biggest Names in Aviation and the Drone Industry to visit Komodo in Morgan Hill, CA

This week, Komodo Fire Systems hosts the ASTM Conference where global leaders in Aviation will define the future standards of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

MORGAN HILL, CA, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biggest Names in Aviation and the Drone Industry visiting Komodo in Morgan Hill

This week, Komodo Fire Systems Inc. welcomes the leaders in Aviation to the ASTM Conference at their national headquarters in Morgan Hill, CA. The ASTM conference hosts decision-makers from around the world who will define the industry standards for unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and discuss matters that will determine the future rules of engagement for the industry.

Attendees at the conference will include representatives from NASA, USDA, FAA, US Forestry, US Armed Forces, Northrop Grumman, Jaxa, Transport Canada, Nippon Kayaku, Academia, and many other industry leaders from around the globe. Last year’s meeting was hosted by Google, and this year Komodo is honored to be hosting the conference, placing a special emphasis on the development of unmanned drones to give our firefighters the technology they need to battle ever-growing wildfires around the world.

Shawn Sahbari, CEO and Founder of Komodo states, “as we see global wildfires continue to grow, it is essential that we invest in the technologies that will safeguard and support our firefighter heroes. Komodo was founded with an unrelenting commitment to the environment, health & safety. Unmanned Drones support that mission, providing early wildfire response to give firefighters more time, better information, and safer, more effective technology.”

About Komodo Fire Systems, Inc.

Komodo Fire Systems, Inc. is a privately held corporation headquartered in the Silicon Valley of California. A pioneer in safe, non-toxic, plant-based firefighting technology, Komodo manufactures professional-grade fire prevention and suppression technology, certified by US Forestry, USDA, and Cal Fire Marshall to be safe for people, plants, pets, and aquatic life. Komodo’s mission is to provide firefighters with the best, most effective firefighting technology in the world.

