Buildings IOT Releases Workflows: Creating New Automated Ways to Interact with Building Systems and Operational Data
Buildings IOT launches Workflows, an innovative feature for the building performance data platform set to transform how users interact with the system.
We continue developing incremental advances on established use cases. This adds value to our existing customers and enhances our total solution for the various vertical markets we serve.”CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buildings IOT today announces the launch of Workflows, an innovative feature for the building performance data platform set to transform how users interact with the system.
— Brian Turner, CEO of Buildings IOT
With Workflows in the Buildings IOT technology ecosystem – its user interface onPoint and its data layer IOT Jetstream – users now have the ability to automate portions of their daily work. Similar to the powerful and user-generated automations in other software solutions like those from HubSpot and Monday.com, Buildings IOT’s Workflows enable users to create simple if/then statements for a variety of functions.
"For people charged with maintaining building systems, proactive problem-solving is the difference between positive reviews and uncomfortable occupants," remarks Rob Vandenberg, CTO of Buildings IOT. "Workflows’ automated triggers pull users into the system so they aren’t required to monitor a screen for subtle changes at regular intervals. This allows issue resolution to come faster while enabling facilities teams to do more with less.”
This no-code solution provides a framework for a comprehensive automation catalog within the Buildings IOT solution. Combined with the initial functionality release is a Workflow for notification on user-specified analytics triggers. Development on more out-of-the-box Workflows is ongoing.
“We continue developing incremental advances on established use cases for building operators,” says Brian Turner, CEO of Buildings IOT. “This adds value to our existing customers and enhances our total solution for the various vertical markets we serve.”
Through a point-and-click screen within the onPoint user interface, users construct Workflows with specific analytic triggers, for any integrated equipment, on certain time intervals and with configurable distribution settings. Of particular interest for the Buildings IOT partner channel is the ability to configure custom branding on email communications.
The Workflow summary page provides users with a comprehensive overview of all active and inactive automations, making it easy for portfolio managers to quickly see which triggers are delivering which actions across which of the buildings under their management. Operators retain full control with the ability to activate or deactivate workflows as needed, ensuring seamless management of past and future automations.
As the Buildings IOT solution is delivered in a software as a service model, this new feature is live now for all active Buildings IOT customers. Buildings IOT will host a webinar on May 14, 2024 to demonstrate the power of Workflows and introduce new users to the onPoint platform. Details and registration here.
About Buildings IOT: Buildings IOT is the world’s leading adaptive buildings company, turning data into actions that are tailored to the needs, constraints and opportunities of properties and portfolios. We improve the operational performance and reduce the environmental impact of buildings because we understand deeply how they work, and we’ve built that expertise into every facet of our products and services.
Laura-jane Miginiac
Buildings IOT
+1 514-561-0498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn