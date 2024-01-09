Buildings IOT releases adaptive connectivity to enhance IOT Jetstream to receive pushes from originating data sources
The adaptive buildings company breaks traditional data silos, introducing a method for accessing real-time and historical building data across multiple systems.
Non-standardized raw data, outdated storage methods, and a steep climb for cloud systems to hinder impactful change. Embracing event-driven messaging frees buildings from being unique snowflakes.”CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For everyone who works with or relies on building data, Buildings IOT today announces its IOT Jetstream data layer is now capable of adaptive connectivity to data from originating data sources, eliminating the need for custom API connectors or building management system drivers. This release makes it possible to connect to thousands of devices and hundreds of systems from a single broker, quickly making the data available in a standardized packet for faster integration, normalization and transformation.
— Rob Vandenberg, CTO of Buildings IOT
This foundational effort represents a shift in the traditional model of receiving building data, unlocking direct connections to standalone data sources without costly integrations or duplicative recurring fees.
Primarily focused on MQTT and Webhooks, the adaptive connectivity development introduces an affordable and scalable way to access data directly from its originating source. As a result, equipment can enter into the Buildings IOT ecosystem more quickly and the company’s industry-leading data model can be applied to a more diverse set of data types than has been possible to date.
Additionally, by utilizing event-driven messaging as a connectivity method, building owners and stakeholders eliminate the need to connect to multiple unsecure, ever-changing third-party APIs to access their data, further reducing the costs associated with deploying and monitoring IoT (Internet of Things) devices across large portfolios.
“This development disrupts traditional modes of building data connectivity,” says Brian Turner, CEO of Buildings IOT. “For too long, controls and their unregulated implementations have kept building data hard to get to, expensive to integrate and only marginally useful to owners and operators. Our new ability to receive messages directly from data-producing devices enables us to make normalized building data available faster and more reliably than ever before, bringing new potential for innovation to the buildings industry.”
Popularized in the IT industry to enable connections to devices in remote or dispersed locations, MQTT is an open standard following the publish-subscribe model of message transfer. The proliferation of IoT devices, particularly single-application sensors like those for indoor air quality or occupancy, is bringing MQTT to the forefront for buildings. Increasingly, controller equipment manufacturers are embedding support for MQTT into their hardware, alongside options for BACnet and proprietary protocols.
“Coming from the aviation industry,” says Rob Vandenberg, CTO of Buildings IOT, “I’ve been perplexed by how difficult it is to get data out of buildings. There is little to no standardization across raw data, outdated modes of organizing and storing that data at a single site, and a huge hill for any cloud-based system to climb in order to produce impactful change. If we as an industry insist on every building being a snowflake, this event-driven messaging framework makes it so their data doesn’t have to be.”
A webhook, which uses the HTTP protocol and is also event-driven, allows IoT devices to push data to a designated endpoint as soon as it becomes available. Events can include any change of state, like fluctuations in temperature, humidity or motion. With user-configurable parameters, webhooks make it possible to automate actions, for example triggering an alert or notification to relevant parties.
Buildings IOT’s adaptive connectivity can be utilized by building stakeholders who are looking to integrate data from disparate systems into a unified data layer. When event-driven messaging options are available, intermediary devices, third-party APIs and drivers become obsolete, significantly bringing down the cost to deliver and maintain an adaptive building.
