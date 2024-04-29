SPRINT PROGRAM, a Global Internship Matching Platform, Unveils Summer Program for High School Students
SPRINT PROGRAM, a Global Internship Matching Platform, Unveils Summer Program for High School StudentsSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPRINT PROGRAM, a global internship matching platform, has announced an internship program that high school students can participate in during their summer vacation.
SPRINT PROGRAM operates a Curriculum Internship for high school students, which allows students to learn and practice through communication with founders regardless of their background knowledge. Currently, with a network of over 700 companies in 17 countries around the world, internships tailored to the desired majors of various students are provided.
In anticipation of the upcoming summer vacation of 2024, SPRINT PROGRAM has announced the Summer Internship Program and a promotion that allows Early Bird registration students to participate in internships at a lower cost by applying scholarships.
The internships prepared this time will be held at 8 companies in 5 countries, and it is said that they will be optimal extracurricular activities and practical experience for students preparing for majors in engineering, bio, business, marketing, economics, etc. Unlike other internships, this program is designed to allow founders and students to communicate directly, so it will be an opportunity to not only learn job-related skills but also to have a broader perspective on the world.
Calus Company, which operates SPRINT PROGRAM, was founded in October 2022 and has exceeded 800 cumulative matches in just 19 months. It is rapidly growing by launching the Project Internship service that matches internships not only for existing high school students but also for college students.
Callus Company Inc.
Callus Company strives to alleviate the imbalance between demand and supply of internship opportunities through its 'SPRINT PROGRAM'. It provides internship opportunities for talented students to take their first steps into the world, and aids growing companies by offering competent student interns, thus maximizing the potential of these businesses.
Ryan Kim
Callus Company Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram