Willow Lake Métis Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Rock Iron Industrial
Our partnership with Rock Iron Industrial represents a powerful opportunity for Willow Lake Métis Group to significantly enhance our project capabilities.”REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, CANADA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willow Lake Métis Group is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Rock Iron Industrial, a leader in civil earthworks and industrial construction. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Willow Lake Métis Group's ongoing efforts to expand its operations and enhance its service offerings across Western Canada.
— Andy Harnett, Chief Executive Officer
Willow Lake Métis Group, a prominent community-oriented business conglomerate, has been a pivotal part of Alberta’s business landscape, contributing to various sectors including energy, construction, and community development.
Rock Iron Industrial, with over 15 years of operational excellence, specializes in heavy civil, industrial construction, and earthworks. Known for its commitment to integrity, honesty, and respect, Rock Iron Industrial brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of successful projects in collaboration with major industry players.
The partnership between Willow Lake Métis Group and Rock Iron Industrial is designed to leverage the strengths of both entities to foster growth and development in the Fort McMurray region and beyond. By combining Willow Lake Métis Group’s deep community ties and Rock Iron Industrial’s robust industrial expertise, the partnership aims to drive significant advancements in local and regional infrastructure projects.
Andy Harnett, CEO of Willow Lake Métis Group, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our partnership with Rock Iron Industrial represents a powerful opportunity for Willow Lake Métis Group to significantly enhance our project capabilities. Together, we will build on our shared values and commitment to the community to deliver unparalleled excellence in every endeavor we undertake."
Derek Blair, Rock Iron Industrial’s founder, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Willow Lake Métis Group, a respected leader in community development. This partnership is aligned with our strategic goals to expand our presence in Northern Alberta and increase our engagement in community-centric projects. It’s an exciting time for both our companies as we embark on this journey to create lasting impacts in the regions we serve."
Looking forward, the partnership is set to work on several high-impact projects that will not only boost local Indigenous employment but also enhance the infrastructural backbone of the Fort McMurray area. With a commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices, Willow Lake Métis Group and Rock Iron Industrial are poised to set new benchmarks in the industry.
-30-
About Willow Lake Métis Group
Willow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships with industry partners that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large-scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility. We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthening our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with the major industry players in our region in Northern Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.
James Falls
CIPR Communications
+1 403-473-7705
james@ciprcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn