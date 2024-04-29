Folio3 Launches New Suite of Shopify Apps to Enhance eCommerce Functionality

Folio3 introduces five powerful Shopify apps: Notify Me, Refer a Friend, Store Locator, Wishlist, and Subscriptions.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Folio3, a leader in delivering innovative software solutions, is excited to announce the launch of five new apps on the Shopify App Store, designed to help merchants optimize their online stores and enhance customer engagement. These apps cover a wide range of functionalities from stock notifications to subscription services, catering to the evolving needs of modern eCommerce businesses.

1. Notify Me = Free Plan Available

Back-in-Stock Solution: Notify Me enhances customer service by informing shoppers immediately when out-of-stock items become available, ensuring they never miss out on what they want.

2. Refer a Friend = 14-Day Free Trial

Increase revenue with Referral Perks: This app leverages the power of word-of-mouth by rewarding customers for referring their friends, thus driving revenue while increasing customer loyalty.

3. Store Locator = 14-Day Free Trial

Guide your customers to neaarby stores with our Store Locator:

Store Locator helps businesses bridge the gap between online browsing and offline purchasing by guiding customers to their nearest store locations.

4. Wishlist = 14-Day Free Trial

Customizable, Shareable and Unlimited Wishlist: The Wishlist app enhances the shopping experience by allowing customers to save and share their favorite products, boosting both engagement and sales opportunities.

5. Subscriptions = 7-Day Free Trial

Effortless Recurring Revenue: Subscriptions simplify the management of recurring payments and orders, making it easy for merchants to generate stable, predictable revenue.

For more information, visit our Shopify app store.

"These new apps signify our commitment to supporting Shopify merchants by providing them with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market," said Talhauddin, Shopify Director at Folio3. "By integrating these apps into their Shopify stores, merchants can expect not only to improve their operational efficiency but also to provide a more satisfying shopping experience for their customers."

The apps are now available for download on the Shopify App Store, each equipped with a trial period that allows merchants to explore and evaluate their features.

For more information about Folio3 and its new Shopify apps, please visit https://ecommerce.folio3.com/shopify-app-development/.



About Folio3

Folio3 is your full service digital and software partner. We are dedicated to helping you and your business grow from inception to success. We specialize in crafting cutting-edge digital solutions, enhancing your online presence that drive sales with websites and e-commerce stores, optimize your operations for greater efficiency and profitability through ERP and cloud solutions. With our expertise, creativity, and commitment, we turn your ideas into reality, ensuring your business thrives in the digital age.

Folio3 eCommerce offers development services on major platforms. These includes:

1. Shopify

2. Magento

3. BigCommerce

4. Shopware

5. WooCommerce