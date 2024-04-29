CAMS’ Charley Truesdale Earns Association Management Specialist Designation
CAMS Charley Truesdale Earns AMS Designation, one of the most important credentials in the HOA management field.COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Association Management Services (CAMS), North and South Carolina’s premier community management company, is proud to announce that Charley Truesdale, CMCA®, recently earned her Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation. Charley has been with CAMS since 2020 and serves as a community manager in its Columbia, SC, region.
Truesdale is excited to have taken the next step in her industry education.
“I’m so grateful for the support I have received in earning my AMS®,” said Truesdale. “Earning my AMS has helped me gain even more knowledge and skills to use in my role and to manage my communities.”
To earn the AMS®, managers must have training and practical industry knowledge to provide outstanding management services. AMS® designees must also be able to prepare budgets and financial reports, understand legal obligations, select and supervise contractors, understand insurance requirements, and have productive working relationships with board members, owners, and service providers.
Taylor Hayes, CMCA®, AMS®, vice president of CAMS’ Columbia region, is proud to see Truesdale pursue her industry credentials.
“We are so proud of Charley for taking the next step in her industry education,” said Hayes. “Charley is one of the strongest managers on our team, and we’re excited to watch her continue learning and growing.”
About Community Association Management Services
In business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina’s premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit www.camsmgt.com/choose-cams.
