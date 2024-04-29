Rosemark is Headed to the Michigan Home Care & Hospice Association Conference

Rosemark’s electronic visit verification (EVV) compliant technology helps home care agencies operate more efficiently. For Michigan home care agencies, EVV compliance will become mandatory in September 2024. The Rosemark System has been leading the home care management software industry for 30 years with industry-leading customer care and customizable home care software. Rosemark Helps Home Care Agencies that bill the Veterans Administration, Medicaid, Private Pay, Worker's Comp, and Long-term Care Insurance manage their operations, scheduling, billing and more

Our Customer Success team is excited to meet with home care agencies in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Michigan Home Care & Hospice Association (MHHA) Conference will take place May 8-10 in Kalamazoo, and Rosemark will be in attendance. Members of Rosemark’s Customer Success team will be on-site to discuss the company’s home care management software and how it can benefit agencies located in the state.

In addition, changes in Michigan’s handling of electronic visit verification (EVV) for home care agencies that bill Medicaid will be addressed. Rosemark is currently working on an integration with HHAeXchange, as required by the state of Michigan. Agencies with questions about the integration or how EVV will work in Michigan can discuss them in person with the Rosemark team at the MHHA Conference.

With the recent release of the new Rosemark Caregiver App, Rosemark remains at the forefront of homecare software technology and advancement. As the rules and regulations home care agencies must follow continue to change, it’s vital that home care technology keeps pace.

Michigan home care agencies can count on Rosemark’s home care operations technology to help them with the following tools:

Caregiver scheduling

Billing and payroll integrations

GPS-enabled Caregiver App

Caregiver tracking

With 30 years of home care industry experience, Rosemark boasts a 99% uptime rate. The customizable software is designed to meet the needs of both independent and franchise agencies.

“With easy-to-use EVV and HIPAA-compliant solutions, agencies can better manage their workflows and day-to-day operations with a proven caregiver software that provides simple and secure functionality,” said Robin Tuck, product owner and project manager for Rosemark.

For more information about the Rosemark System and how it can help home care agencies become compliant with Michigan’s Medicaid EVV requirements, easily bill the Veterans Administration, or streamline the operations of a private-pay agency, visit the Rosemark booth at the MHHA Conference, call (734) 436-2631, or visit rosemarksystem.com/michigan-evv.