Ways and Means Committee Chairman, U.S. Congressman Jason Smith Endorses Meg Weinberger for FL State House District 94
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ways and Means Committee Chairman, U.S. Congressman Jason Smith Endorses Meg Weinberger for Florida’s State House District 94
Today U.S. Congressman and Chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Jason Smith (R-MO) endorsed Republican Meg Weinberger for State Representative in Florida’s 94th District. Smith's endorsement lauding her unwavering commitment to common-sense America First policies reaffirms Meg's unparalleled qualifications and unwavering dedication to championing economic prosperity and fiscal responsibility for our Florida communities.
Congressman Smith stated: “Meg Weinberger is the right person to be the next Representative for the Florida House’s 94th District. Meg will be a strong voice for President Trump's America First agenda, including economic policy that prioritizes working families and small businesses.
I have seen how passionately Meg engages on issues she cares about, and I am confident she will be a fighter for the people of Florida, beholden only to the people who send her to Tallahassee. Meg is the clear choice for people who care about their constitutional rights and I enthusiastically give her my endorsement,” Smith concluded.
In response to Representative Smith’s endorsement, Ms. Weinberger said, “I am so honored to have earned Congressman Smith’s endorsement. As the chair of one of Congress’ most powerful committees, a champion of sound economic and tax policy, and an America First patriot, I could not be more proud to have gained his support. Chairman Smith’s faith that I am the right candidate to assume leadership of the 94th District is truly inspiring. Make no mistake, I will fulfill his belief in me and work tirelessly to advance sound policies that strengthen our communities and provide results for our citizens.”
###
LuxuryPR Group
Today U.S. Congressman and Chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Jason Smith (R-MO) endorsed Republican Meg Weinberger for State Representative in Florida’s 94th District. Smith's endorsement lauding her unwavering commitment to common-sense America First policies reaffirms Meg's unparalleled qualifications and unwavering dedication to championing economic prosperity and fiscal responsibility for our Florida communities.
Congressman Smith stated: “Meg Weinberger is the right person to be the next Representative for the Florida House’s 94th District. Meg will be a strong voice for President Trump's America First agenda, including economic policy that prioritizes working families and small businesses.
I have seen how passionately Meg engages on issues she cares about, and I am confident she will be a fighter for the people of Florida, beholden only to the people who send her to Tallahassee. Meg is the clear choice for people who care about their constitutional rights and I enthusiastically give her my endorsement,” Smith concluded.
In response to Representative Smith’s endorsement, Ms. Weinberger said, “I am so honored to have earned Congressman Smith’s endorsement. As the chair of one of Congress’ most powerful committees, a champion of sound economic and tax policy, and an America First patriot, I could not be more proud to have gained his support. Chairman Smith’s faith that I am the right candidate to assume leadership of the 94th District is truly inspiring. Make no mistake, I will fulfill his belief in me and work tirelessly to advance sound policies that strengthen our communities and provide results for our citizens.”
###
LuxuryPR Group
LuxuryPR Group
email us here