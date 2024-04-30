DelphianLogic Receives Endorsement for Science-Based Emissions Reduction Targets Business Ambition for 1.5°C

DelphianLogic receives approval on science-based emissions reduction targets from Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, a global leader in corporate learning services, reaffirmed their dedication to sustainability by announcing science-based emissions reduction targets that they aim to achieve by 2030. These targets have been reviewed, validated and approved by the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi). For DelphianLogic, it is a milestone that underscores their unwavering commitment to combating climate change and fostering a greener future for all.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organisation that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. DelphianLogic has committed to set near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science with the SBTi.

The ambitious near-term targets to significantly reduce their Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions are aligned with global efforts to mitigate impacts on the climate. These targets, meticulously developed and rigorously assessed, aim to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions by an impressive 46% by 2030, based on a 2019 baseline. Additionally, DelphianLogic pledges to diligently measure and curtail their scope 3 emissions, further enhancing their commitment towards environmental responsibility.

The endorsement of DelphianLogic's emissions reduction targets by the SBTi validates the company's unwavering dedication to credible climate action. The latest climate science from the IPCC - described by the UN as “code red for humanity”. By aligning with the 1.5°C global temperature increase goal outlined in the Paris Agreement, DelphianLogic has solidified their proactive stance in addressing the pressing challenges of climate change.

Saurabh Ganguli, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DelphianLogic stated, "As responsible stewards of the environment, we recognise the urgency of climate action. The approval of our science-based emissions reduction targets reaffirms our commitment to sustainability. We are and we will continue to make a tangible difference in the fight against climate change."

Suman Basu, Co-Founder and Chief Alliance Officer (CAO) of DelphianLogic, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the collective responsibility to safeguard the planet for future generations. "Every action we take today shapes the world of tomorrow. By embracing science-based targets and prioritising environmental stewardship, we aim to inspire positive change and set a precedent for sustainable business practices," stated Basu.

DelphianLogic's dedication to sustainability extends beyond its operational footprint. The company is in active collaboration with noted environmental initiative organisation, Green Yatra, working on an urban reforestation project that will have a significant impact on the climate of areas in and around Pune city in the near future.

With continued commitments towards turning back our planet’s green clock DelphianLogic leads by example. They demonstrate that corporate success and environmental stewardship are not mutually exclusive.

About the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. Standards, tools, and guidance are developed by the SBTi, allowing companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions targets in line with what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels and reach net-zero by 2050 at the latest.

The SBTi operates as a charity, with a subsidiary hosting target validation services. Partners of the SBTi include CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).