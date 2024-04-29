Symbodi Welcomes Seasoned Tech and Healthcare Executive to Board of Directors
Former Peloton SVP to bring extensive tech, healthcare and consumer experience to help guide the growth of patented massage device company.SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbodi Labs. Ltd (“Symbodi”), a leader in wellness technology, today announced the appointment of Maggie Lu to its Board of Directors.
“Symbodi’s mission of enhancing the quality of life through ground-breaking products resonates deeply to me,” said Lu. “Throughout my career, I’ve helped build businesses, launch products and scale from start-up to international enterprise. I’m honoured to join the board of directors and provide support in this pivotal time for the business.”
Bringing a depth of expertise as both an operator and strategist, Lu has navigated the intricate landscapes of consumer, retail, and healthcare industries. During her tenure as an Associate Principal at McKinsey's consumer and retail practice, she led multinational consultant teams across North America, Europe, and Asia, concentrating on optimizing commercial operations and fostering growth. As the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Special Projects at Peloton, she steered the successful launch of the Peloton Tread, marking the brand's first hardware product launch following the highly popular Peloton Bike. Since 2019, with the backing of Sequoia Capital and Tencent, Lu has co-founded and scaled two health and wellness tech start-ups.
“I’m delighted to welcome Maggie to our Board of Directors,” said Curtis Kennedy, Founder & CEO of Symbodi. “As we continue innovating and implementing our growth strategy, it was paramount for us to strengthen our board with leaders in the space who have a track record of success. Maggie’s deep insights into consumer health, paired with her experience in building connected wellness tech products is a great fit for Symbodi.”
The appointment follows the recent launch of Vertigun, the latest addition to Symbodi’s portfolio of massage devices. Designed to aid in the relief of muscle tension and pain, the Vertigun incorporates a wall-mountable feature which allows users to experience a massage without the need for holding the device.
