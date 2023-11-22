Submit Release
Symbodi Unveils Vertigun: A New Development in Percussive Therapy

This is more than just a new product; it’s a new way of thinking about personal wellness and muscle therapy.”
— Curtis Kennedy, CEO of Symbodi Labs. Ltd.
FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbodi Labs. Ltd, a leader in wellness technology, today announced the introduction of the Vertigun, a new addition in the field of percussive therapy devices. This product introduces a wall-mountable feature to the realm of muscle care, offering a different approach to self-care and wellness.

Designed to aid in the relief of muscle tension and pain, the Vertigun incorporates a wall-mountable feature. This allows users to experience a massage without the need for holding the device, aiming to facilitate ease of use. The device includes Symbodi's Airlock Mounting System, designed to assist in targeting areas that are typically difficult to reach.

Curtis Kennedy, CEO of Symbodi Labs. Ltd, explains, “The Vertigun is our latest innovation in the area of personal wellness and muscle therapy, aiming to offer an alternative way to approach muscle care.”

Notable features of the Vertigun:
-Wall-Mountable Design: A new approach to percussive therapy, allowing for use without manual handling.
-Adjustable Speed: Offers settings from 1200 to 3200 RPM, accommodating various therapy requirements.
-Battery Life: Engineered for up to 8 hours of use on a single charge.
-Quiet Performance: Designed to operate quietly at approximately 40 decibels.

The Vertigun aims to be a beneficial tool for various individuals, including athletes and office workers, seeking to maintain muscle health and enhance wellbeing.

Explore the future of muscle therapy and wellness with the Vertigun. Experience it firsthand at Symbodi.com.

About Symbodi Labs. Ltd:
Symbodi Labs. Ltd is a leading innovator in the field of wellness technology. Committed to enhancing the quality of life through groundbreaking products, Symbodi is at the forefront of creating solutions that promote health and wellbeing.

