Michele De Capitani Joins Una Terra as Partner and CFO

Luca Zerbini and Michele de Capitani at Una Terra

A diversified CFO with a global background to expand UT fund platform capabilities

I am thrilled to merge my financial expertise with my passion for sustainability. I look forward to supporting innovative ventures and driving progress towards a more sustainable future.” — Michele De Capitani

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Una Terra, a Swiss-based VC impact investment manager dedicated to accelerating growth and innovation in the circular economy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michele De Capitani as Partner and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 1st, 2024.

Michele De Capitani brings a rich and diversified experience as a CFO with a global background that spans multiple sectors and industries across regions. His international perspective will be instrumental in guiding Una Terra's investment decisions and supporting portfolio companies in achieving sustainable growth, as well as expanding into different asset classes in time.

As a driver of multiple strategic plans and initiatives in various roles, Michele possesses both a strategic and entrepreneurial mindset that will drive Una Terra's mission forward. His ability to identify and seize opportunities for growth will be critical in shaping the firm's investment strategy and fostering innovation within the portfolio.

"We are privileged to have Michele join us in our mission to scale circular economy solutions, and we eagerly anticipate the significant impact of his leadership," said Luca Zerbini, Founding Partner and CEO, Una Terra. "With his diverse background, strategic mindset, and unwavering commitment to sustainability, coupled with his success on various boards, Michele is poised to play a transformative role within our organization and, where needed, with the companies we invest in.”

Michele's passion and aligned purpose with sustainability challenges are evident through his journey, including his Master's in Sustainability studies at Cambridge and his dual role as CFO and CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer) at SACE, where he presented the organization's sustainability strategy at COP28. In his role at Una Terra, Michele will spearhead efforts to fortify the firm's financial infrastructure, partner closely with portfolio companies to nurture sustainable and profitable growth, and continue shaping a new corporate leadership paradigm that addresses scaling circular solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss.

"At Una Terra, I am thrilled to merge my financial expertise with my passion for sustainability," said Michele De Capitani. "Together with the team, I look forward to supporting innovative ventures and driving tangible progress towards a more sustainable future."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Luca Zerbini

Una Terra Venture Capital

+41 78 723 33 70

Email: luca@unaterra.vc

Website: unaterra.vc



About Una Terra:

Una Terra was born out of a shared aspiration: to make the world a more sustainable place. Una Terra's ambition is not only to invest capital but also to provide direct support, expertise, education, and leadership to companies aiming to transform entire industries through commercial technology and innovation. They utilize asset-light models that can be scaled through marketing, commercial introductions, partnerships, new market entry, and accelerated go-to-market strategies.

Una Terra has received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is recognized as an "Impact Assets IA50 Emerging Impact Manager." Una Terra is actively engaged with organizations such as UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Capitals Coalition, King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI), World Economic Forum (WEF), and Klosters Forum (KF).

Una Terra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund in accordance with the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), Science-Based Targets, and is B-Corp certified. They are committed to dedicating over 1% of their investments to philanthropic causes for the planet. Lastly, Una Terra is a member of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).