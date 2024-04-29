DelphianLogic and Roche take the coveted #1 spot for Digital Learning at Learning Excellence Awards 2024

DelphianLogic, along with our partner Roche, have been declared the winners of the prestigious Digital Learning or E-Learning category at Learning Excellence Awards 2024.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, a leading innovator in corporate learning solutions, emerged victorious in one of the most watched and strategic categories at the prestigious Learning Excellence Awards 2024. Their collaborative project, "Hungry Birds," developed with F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, secured the coveted #1 position in the Digital Learning or E-Learning category.

"Hungry Birds'' is a one-of-a-kind innovation in the area of game-based learning. It embodies DelphianLogic's commitment to crafting unique and SMARTER learning experiences that tell a story… leave a lasting impact. The solution leverages experiential learning principles to help new hires at Roche Molecular Diagnostics (RMD) grasp the company's critical "red line" in the product development process.

Beyond this top award, "Hungry Birds" has now become DelphianLogic's most decorated learning solution. So far, it has been awarded:

2 Gold Awards at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards for:

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning

An Apex Award of Excellence for the category, Electronic Media - Education & Training

A Diamond at LearnX Live Awards under the category, Best Game

In addition to the winning entry for the Digital Learning or E-Learning category, DelphianLogic was also selected as a finalist for three other entries across various categories :

Apple a Day drip learning platform with F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Category - Learning Tools and Technology)

Digital Media Services (DMS) Rollout-in-a-box with Schindler Group (Category - Digital Learning or E-Learning)

Business Interruption with Zurich Insurance (Digital Learning or E-Learning)

MyAuthority with Zurich Insurance (Digital Learning or E-Learning)

The Learning Excellence Awards, held on April 16th, 2024 in London, are known for recognising excellence in global learning and development. It boasted of intense competition and a very high quality of entries.

"Another feather in our cap, this recognition fuels our passion to push the boundaries of effective learning and transform effective learning experiences into exceptional ones," said Saurabh Ganguli, CEO of DelphianLogic. "We’d like to say a huge thank you to all our clients and partners for their trust and collaboration. These partnerships fuel our passion to push the envelope and forge further ahead in our quest for smarter. All I can say is, this is only the beginning. The best is yet to come.."

DelphianLogic's performance at the Learning Excellence Awards solidifies its position as a leader in the corporate learning industry.

About DelphianLogic

The whole world runs on SMART. But we’re on a quest for SMARTER.

For all things learning, made simpler, done better. For pushing the boundaries of effective learning solutions and crafting them into exceptional ones. For that spark that makes us an award-winning learning solutions company and a partner to global organisations. For the just right. The Smarter.

Welcome to DelphianLogic. 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧!

You have varied needs. We’ve got varied solutions.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you offer learning programs and interventions as experiences that engage, tell a story and leave a lasting impact.

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you expand your L&D capacity and capabilities and to give wings to your medium and long term L&D vision and strategies.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 to help you provide learning as a service to your employees, extended enterprise, customers and other audiences through a turn-key solution for everything learning with a 360 degree solution that’s easy on the wallet, integrates quickly, and is tailored to your needs.

With a legacy of over 40 happy Fortune/Global customers, more than 1800 successful projects, a 150-member skilled and experienced team, an impressive tally of industry accolades to show for the results that we deliver.

Welcome to the 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘.. Here’s to 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥!