Hubject enters into strategic partnership with Shahin to enhance EV charging infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubject, the EV Interoperability market leader, has announced a strategic partnership with Shahin, a charge point solutions partner, driving a much-needed boost in accessibility and reliability to the EV charging infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the broader GCC l This partnership aims to revolutionize the charging experience initially for the UAE’s EV drivers by connecting charge point operators (CPOs) via a single platform using Hubject’s open and secure eRoaming network. The collaboration is not merely operational but a strategic move towards unifying EV charging infrastructure across the country.
The switch to EVs is a vital part of the UAE’s ambitious sustainability goals. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% from 2022 to 2028, the trajectory for EV adoption is hugely promising but demands a rapid escalation in the charging infrastructure. Experts forecast the need for more than 70,000 public charge points by 2035 to support this burgeoning fleet. (https://www.trade.gov/market-intelligence/united-arab-emirates-electric-vehicle-market) However, the current EV charging landscape in the UAE is fragmented, compelling drivers to navigate multiple platforms and maintain several accounts to access essential charging services. This fragmentation complicates what should be a seamless transition to greener transport solutions.
Christian Hahn, Hubject CEO, said: “We’re delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with Shahin and welcome them into Hubject’s intercharge network. Being part of our network not only improves the charging experience for the region’s EV drivers, but it will also makes Shahin’s charge points more visible to more drivers and will help them to grow their business. It’s a win-win for Shahin and its customers.”
Hubject simplifies the charging process by enabling EV drivers to locate, access, and pay for charging services through their interface of choice, regardless of the operator. This integration eliminates the need for multiple memberships and payments, allowing for a smoother and more user-friendly experience. Drivers can effortlessly roam between different CPOs, much like mobile phone users roam between networks, ensuring that EV charging is as straightforward as filling up a traditional car with fuel.
Philip Heumann, Shahin CTO, added: “We’re seeing huge growth in the number of EVs in the UAE. In 2023, Dubai alone boasted 14,000, a number that has almost doubled to 26,000 vehicles in 2024. Entering into this strategic partnership with Hubject has profound benefits for Shahin and the UAE. It will help us to expand our business by making our services available to more customers. But it will also play an important role in expanding and improving the EV charging infrastructure to accommodate the rapid increase in the number of EVs that we expect to see.”
The partnership between Hubject and Shahin perfectly aligns with the UAE’s broader environmental targets, its green transition, and its commitment to reducing carbon emissions. This partnership anticipates the growth of the EV market plus actively facilitates it by making the user experience fundamentally better.
Hubject – on the road to one million networked charge points in 2024!
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Its eRoaming platform connects original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charge point operators (CPOs), and eMobility service providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to a charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest eMobility charging network for electric vehicles by connecting over 725,000 charging points and more than 2,250 B2B partners across 63 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner for the eMobility sector, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. Hubject delivers end-to-end eMobility solutions to power a positive greener environmental future. Hubject was founded in 2012 to design, develop and implement a borderless eRoaming solution through a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's global headquarters is in Berlin, with North American and Asia Pacific subsidiaries based in Los Angeles and Shanghai. For more information, please visit https://www.hubject.com/
About Shahin
Shahin is a leading company in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) alliance nations that is committed to enabling electric mobility in the region in cooperation with its strategic partners. The company recognizes the ambitious targets set by visionary political leaders in the Gulf region to transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future, and it has positioned itself as a key enabler of this transition.
