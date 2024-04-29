Worldlink Specialty, LLC, Appoints Joshua Grundt as Senior Vice President, Head of Underwriting

Experienced aviation insurance leader joins to continue growth momentum at firm

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldlink Specialty, LLC (WLS), today announced the appointment of Joshua Grundt as Senior Vice President, Head of Underwriting. In this newly created role, Grundt will assume responsibility for leading the underwriting teams and further refining the underwriting strategy as the firm continues to advance an ambitious growth agenda. This change takes effect on May 1, 2024.

John Songin, President and Chief Underwriting Officer of WLS commented: "Josh’s leadership experience and underwriting acumen, along with his depth of product knowledge and credibility in the market, are key assets that will bring an immediate impact to the firm, and I could not be more excited that he is joining Worldlink Specialty. I am confident that his skillset will help enable us to bring the unique and innovative products and solutions our clients and broker partners are looking for, today and into the future."

Grundt, based in Dallas, TX, joins WLS from United States Aircraft Insurance Group (USAIG), where he was Vice President – Branch Manager, leading a team of underwriters and overseeing a substantial portfolio of General Aviation and Manufacturing Products Liability business in their South-Central regional office. Josh began his career in 2009 at AIG, holding various underwriting and management roles of increasing responsibility in the Aerospace unit.

Commenting on this appointment, Philip Gingell, Chairman and CEO of Worldlink Holdings, LLC (WLH) remarked, "This is a significant and strategic hire for WLS, which positions the firm for continued growth and development. I’m delighted to welcome Josh onboard, and look forward to his and John's combined talents proving to be a major success."

A graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas, Grundt holds a bachelor's degree in political science. During his academic tenure, he served as an air safety intern at the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), contributing invaluable insights to aviation accident investigations. Additionally, Grundt holds an FAA Private Pilot certificate with an Instrument rating and is recognized as an A&P Mechanic, further underscoring his multifaceted expertise within the aviation domain.

About Worldlink Specialty LLC

Worldlink Specialty is a specialty Managing General Underwriter (“MGU”) providing niche insurance products and tailored solutions to the Aviation and Aerospace sector. For more information, visit worldlinkspecialty.com.