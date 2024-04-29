gateretail and Norwegian team-up to add duty free preorders onboard selected flights
Norwegian Air Shuttle is giving passengers the option to preorder duty free items for delivery onboard, supported by gateretail.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norwegian Air Shuttle is giving passengers the option to preorder duty free items for delivery onboard chosen flights. This new ordering system will be supported by gateretail, a brand of gategroup.
Beginning with a trial program starting this April, passengers on board selected Norwegian flights departing from Oslo can now preorder duty free items such as alcohol, tobacco, perfume, cosmetics, confectionery, and more, which will be delivered directly to their seat.
For over 30 years, gateretail have successfully provided charter passengers in the Nordics the opportunity to preorder duty free items. Now, as part of their commitment to deliver exceptional customer experiences, Norwegian, in partnership with gateretail, will include preorder on selected Norwegian flights.
“This expansion of purchasing options by Norwegian in collaboration with gateretail will give passengers a better opportunity on more flights to make their purchases”, says Fernando Guinea, Managing Director & VP gateretail. “The service of delivering the purchases directly to the customer in their seat is an added convenience that will make the process and the passenger’s experience smoother and easier.”
“In Norwegian we always look for ways to improve our product offering and remove hassle for customers. The ability to preorder duty free items is a great example of this and a feature we know will be appreciated by our customers”, says Christoffer Sundby, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer in Norwegian.
About gateretail
gateretail is a leading provider of in-flight retail solutions for airlines around the world. The company's innovative retail programs are designed to enhance the in-flight experience for passengers and drive increased revenue for airlines. With a global customer portfolio covering four continents, gateretail serves more than 20 airline customers on over 1000 aircrafts to more than 315 million passengers a year. For further information, please visit https://gategroup.com/our-brands/gateretail/
About Norwegian
The Norwegian group is a leading Nordic aviation company, headquartered at Fornebu outside Oslo, Norway. The company has over 8,200 employees and owns two of the prominent airlines in the Nordics: Norwegian Air Shuttle and Widerøe’s Flyveselskap. Widerøe was acquired by Norwegian in 2024, aiming to facilitate seamless air travel across the two airline’s networks.
Norwegian Air Shuttle, the largest Norwegian airline with around 4,700 employees, operates an extensive route network connecting Nordic countries to key European destinations. In 2023, Norwegian carried over 20 million passengers and maintained a fleet of 87 Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft.
