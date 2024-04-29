Distribution Wins & Alliances Boosts The Boss Dog® and Boss Cat® Empire
EINPresswire.com/ -- Boss Dog and Boss Cat Brands, leading providers of high quality pet foods filled with probiotics, proudly announce significant distribution gains and alliances that are propelling their empire to new heights. Founded in 2019, the company is spreading like a wildfire across pet specialty stores in North America, boasting over nine product segments and two brand pillars.
Rarely, do we see a company that has the distribution bandwidth that is currently fueling the Boss Dog and Boss Cat explosive growth. One of the driving forces behind this has been the establishment of major distribution alliances.
Central Garden & Pet, a powerhouse in the industry, will now carry all Boss Dog Tactical pet gear in most distribution centers across the United States.
Animal Supply Company has been named the "national" distributor of record for Boss Dog and Boss Cat products. The partnership with Animal Supply Company dates back to 2019 when they first carried the Boss Dog line, and their reliability has remained steadfast over the years. Vasili Nassar, founder and chief executive officer of Boss Dog and Boss Cat Brands expressed enthusiasm, stating “We felt that an alignment with our primary national distributor was the right thing to do. In an industry overwhelmed with competitive pressures, and supply challenges, we wanted to give ASC reps the greatest opportunity to win in their respective territories. By aligning with ASC as our main national distributor, both groups are now poised to maximize their visibility in key territories.”
ADMC (American Distribution and Manufacturing Company) is situated in a key area for Boss Nation Brands and will enhance coverage in the Midwest and Central USA. Henry Lam, regional east sales manager says “ADMC has an excellent salesforce and outstanding frozen service capabilities, which really fits with our aims to increase our consumables offering to our retail partners in the central USA. I’m looking forward to watching their progress and growth over the years to come!”
AFCO Distribution and Milling, with a rich history dating back to 1992, brings over 32 years of expertise in the animal feeds, wildlife products, pet food, and supplies industry. This exciting new partnership strengthens both companies' positions in the fast-growing frozen pet food segment, with AFCO expanding its portfolio to meet the evolving needs of its 400 retailers.
For more information about Boss Nation Brands Inc. and their range of pet products, please visit their website.
###
About Boss Dog Brand and Boss Cat Brand:
Boss Dog and Boss Cat Brands stand out as top-tier providers of premium pet products, committed to elevating the overall health and well-being of pets. Focusing on digestive health, the brands present a range of innovative products made from premium ingredients and backed by scientific research.
Mary Tan
Rarely, do we see a company that has the distribution bandwidth that is currently fueling the Boss Dog and Boss Cat explosive growth. One of the driving forces behind this has been the establishment of major distribution alliances.
Central Garden & Pet, a powerhouse in the industry, will now carry all Boss Dog Tactical pet gear in most distribution centers across the United States.
Animal Supply Company has been named the "national" distributor of record for Boss Dog and Boss Cat products. The partnership with Animal Supply Company dates back to 2019 when they first carried the Boss Dog line, and their reliability has remained steadfast over the years. Vasili Nassar, founder and chief executive officer of Boss Dog and Boss Cat Brands expressed enthusiasm, stating “We felt that an alignment with our primary national distributor was the right thing to do. In an industry overwhelmed with competitive pressures, and supply challenges, we wanted to give ASC reps the greatest opportunity to win in their respective territories. By aligning with ASC as our main national distributor, both groups are now poised to maximize their visibility in key territories.”
ADMC (American Distribution and Manufacturing Company) is situated in a key area for Boss Nation Brands and will enhance coverage in the Midwest and Central USA. Henry Lam, regional east sales manager says “ADMC has an excellent salesforce and outstanding frozen service capabilities, which really fits with our aims to increase our consumables offering to our retail partners in the central USA. I’m looking forward to watching their progress and growth over the years to come!”
AFCO Distribution and Milling, with a rich history dating back to 1992, brings over 32 years of expertise in the animal feeds, wildlife products, pet food, and supplies industry. This exciting new partnership strengthens both companies' positions in the fast-growing frozen pet food segment, with AFCO expanding its portfolio to meet the evolving needs of its 400 retailers.
For more information about Boss Nation Brands Inc. and their range of pet products, please visit their website.
###
About Boss Dog Brand and Boss Cat Brand:
Boss Dog and Boss Cat Brands stand out as top-tier providers of premium pet products, committed to elevating the overall health and well-being of pets. Focusing on digestive health, the brands present a range of innovative products made from premium ingredients and backed by scientific research.
Mary Tan
Whisker Media
+1 612-209-3303
email us here