Philippe Pastor at Miart 2024 with "Bleu Monochrome" Series
Philippe Pastor's 'Bleu Monochrome' Series Shines at Miart 2024, Hosted by Robilant+Voena Gallery, in Collaboration with Rani Vanouska T. ModelyMILAN, MILANO, ITALY, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Miart, Milan's premier international modern and contemporary art fair prepares to open its doors from April 12th to April 14th, 2024, to exhibit groundbreaking artistic talents. Monegasque artist Philippe Pastor with the "Bleu Monochrome" series will be presented there by the Robilant+Voena Gallery.
Located at Stand E104 in the Allianz MiCo, Hall 3, Robilant+Voena offers a VIP Preview on April 11th, followed by General Admission from April 12th to 14th. This year's fair promises an eclectic mix of contemporary and modern art, featuring paintings, sculptures, textiles, and paper works.
Philippe Pastor, renowned for his dynamic engagement with environmental themes and the profound use of colour and pigments, will showcase his latest "Bleu Monochrome" series at Miart 2024. Four mixed media on canvas works, each measuring 73 x 60 cm will be exhibited at MiArt.
These pieces continue Philippe Pastor's exploration of colour's power and the relationship between humanity and nature. The "Bleu Monochrome" series, with its deep, immersive blues, invites viewers to reflect on the artist's dialogue with the environment.
Alongside Philippe Pastor, the Robilant+Voena Gallery presents Stephen Appleby-Barr, Damien Hirst, Minjung Kim, Harumi Klossowska de Rola, Tristano di Robilant, Antoine Roegiers, Sergio Roger, Cesar Santos, and Julian Schnabel. The bond that connects these artists is their profound connection to artistic traditions that unite centuries. Each artist brings a unique perspective, drawing inspiration from the past, whether it's through the elegance of classical sculpture, the precision of traditional Eastern calligraphy, or the rich heritage of Old Master paintings.
Miart 2024 serves as a platform for these artists to display their creations, reinforcing the fair's reputation as a key event in the international art calendar. Philippe Pastor's "Bleu Monochrome" series, in particular, stands as a highlight, promising to captivate and inspire audiences with its depth and beauty.
For more information about the fair and to experience Philippe Pastor's works alongside other contemporary masters, visit Robilant+Voena at Stand E104. For more information about MiArt 2024, including tickets and event details, please visit:
https://www.miart.it/en/, https://www.robilantvoena.com/, and www.philippe-pastor.com
About Miart: Miart is an international modern and contemporary art fair that unites a diverse range of artists, galleries, collectors, and art lovers in Milan. It offers a unique opportunity to engage with both historical and cutting-edge contemporary artworks, fostering an environment of appreciation and discovery within the vibrant cultural landscape of Milan.
About Philippe Pastor (1961, Monaco): Philippe Pastor is a visionary artist and a determined advocate for the preservation of nature. Recognized for his creative genius by two Venice Biennales, as well as the United Nations, he is celebrated worldwide for his eloquent and impactful art. He uses his paintings made of natural pigments and his famous "burnt trees" sculptures to convey an important message about the relationship between man and nature, emphasizing our responsibility to protect our planet for future generations. Philippe Pastor's works are a call to action, an invitation to reflect on our impact on the environment and to recognize our vital dependence on nature. With a brilliant career of over 20 years that has seen his coverage in Forbes, artist Philippe Pastor is a leader in the art world committed to the fight for and preservation of our most precious planetary heritage.
About Robilant + Voena Gallery: Robilant + Voena Gallery is a globally renowned art gallery that represents a distinguished roster of contemporary and modern artists. With locations in major art capitals, the gallery is committed to promoting exceptional artistic talent worldwide.
For media inquiries, interviews, and high-resolution images, please contact:
Office Communications: Polina Mikhaylova - info@omniagallery.com - +33 6 21 84 37 93
Philippe Pastor Associate: Rani Vanouska T. Modely – rvm@omniagallery.com
Vanouska Modely
Miart 2024
+33 6 21 84 37 93
rvm@omniagallery.com