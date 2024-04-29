OpenDialog Joins the Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA)

OpenDialog logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenDialog is proud to announce it has recently joined the Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA), a UK-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to presenting MGAs in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

At OpenDialog, we specialize in delivering enterprise-grade conversational AI solutions that cater to the unique needs of regulated industries, with a particular focus on the insurance sector.

As a member of MGAA, OpenDialog will be at the center of the MGA community in the UK and Ireland, enabling a deeper understanding of the key issues and challenges the MGA community face, and providing an opportunity to ensure we continue to develop solutions that help the MGA community serve their customers better and become a more efficient business.

Our Generative AI-powered digital assistants are designed to empower MGAs, Brokers, and insurance companies by automating up to 90% of interactions through natural language conversations across various channels, round the clock, and in multiple languages. This automation not only reduces operational costs but also unlocks new revenue opportunities for our clients.

Formed in 2011, the MGAA aims to provide a better understanding of what MGAs are and the contribution they make to the insurance industry. The MGAA currently has over 200 full members controlling more than £9bn GWP. The Association works within the professional framework of the Chartered Insurance Institute and all members sign the MGAA Code of Ethics.

The decision to join MGAA underscores our dedication to actively contribute to and collaborate within the MGA community. By immersing ourselves in the MGAA ecosystem, we aim to not only deepen our understanding of the challenges faced by the community, but also actively participate in initiatives aimed at serving their needs better and fostering a more productive industry.

“In the ever-evolving Generative AI landscape, it’s imperative that OpenDialog stay ahead of the curve. Our latest membership to MGAA means that we can do exactly that. The insurance sector is vast and heavily regulated, and OpenDialog being a member of the MGAA solidifies our commitment to improving our understanding of our customers and continually improving our services and solutions” said Dean Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer at OpenDialog.

OpenDialog remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive tangible benefits for insurance organizations. The company’s affiliation with the MGAA is poised to foster ongoing development and collaboration with MGAs across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

To find out more about the OpenDialog platform, visit https://opendialog.ai/insurance.