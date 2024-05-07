IG CloudOps Expands Reach as AWS Consulting Partner with Over 70 Customers Across 8 Countries
IG CloudOps, a partner of AWS and Azure, announces expansion as an AWS consulting partner, with a portfolio of over 70 customers across 8 countries.
The IG CloudOps culture of approachable professionalism has been a great match with my team.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IG CloudOps, a provider of cloud management services for AWS and Azure, proudly announces its expansion as an AWS consulting partner, boasting a portfolio of over 70 customers spanning across 8 countries. With established offices in the UK and the USA, IG CloudOps offers comprehensive support and consultancy services for AWS, delivered by its fully certified team based in the UK. This significant expansion signifies a pivotal milestone for IG CloudOps, underlining its continuous growth trajectory and reaffirming its position as a trusted AWS partner for businesses aiming to sweat their AWS infrastructure and extend their in-house knowledge.
— Dan Frost, Managing Director, Adaptive
As the adoption of continues to grow, businesses are increasingly reliant on dependable and efficient cloud management services. IG CloudOps has been at the forefront of this paradigm shift, providing unparalleled support and consultancy specifically tailored for AWS. Armed with a team of certified AWS consultants and its proprietary cloud management platform, CloudOps, the company consistently delivers exceptional services to its clients. By optimising AWS infrastructure and streamlining costs without compromising performance, IG CloudOps empowers its clients to navigate the complexities of cloud computing with ease and confidence.
The expansion of IG CloudOps as an AWS consulting partner underscores the company's unwavering commitment to delivering superior services to its clients. With a strong presence in both the UK and the USA, IG CloudOps is strategically positioned to cater to businesses across diverse geographical regions, assisting them in unlocking the full potential of AWS. Linking up the CloudOps platform, clients can scale and standardise their cloud operations seamlessly while accessing on-demand consultancy and advisory services from a team of seasoned AWS experts.
"We are delighted to announce our expansion, with a robust presence in both the UK and the USA," commented Garry Forsyth, Senior AWS Consultant at IG CloudOps. "This milestone reflects our dedication to providing exceptional services and our steadfast commitment to remaining at the forefront of the cloud landscape. We are excited to continue supporting our clients' cloud journey and enabling them to thrive in an increasingly digital world."
The expansion of IG CloudOps as an AWS consulting partner is a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. With a growing customer base and a global footprint, IG CloudOps is poised to sustain its growth momentum and further establish itself as a premier AWS partner. By offering tailored consultancy services and leveraging cutting-edge technology, IG CloudOps is poised to drive positive outcomes for businesses seeking to harness the power of AWS.
About IG CloudOps: IG CloudOps' is a US & UK based company providing managed services for Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure. With a team of AWS and Azure consultants and a cloud management platform (CloudOps). With its extensive expertise, global presence, and unwavering focus on client satisfaction, IG CloudOps is primed to continue its current growth trajectory.
For Sales Contact: Steve Rastall sales@igcloudops.com
UK +44 (0) 203 697 0302
USA (+1) 737-304-6185
Steve Rastall
IG CloudOps
+44 20 3697 0302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn