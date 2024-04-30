Game Changing Azure Cost Management: Introducing IG CloudOps
IG CloudOps proudly unveils its latest innovation in cloud cost management with the launch of the CloudOps Azure cost management service
Their ‘can do’ attitude with a pragmatic approach to problems has enabled us to move our product roadmap forward.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, IG CloudOps proudly unveils its latest innovation in cloud cost management with the launch of the CloudOps Azure cost management service - a cutting-edge CloudOps service designed to streamline Azure cost management. Leveraging Native Azure APIs for precise cost data, IG CloudOps offers a seamless solution for businesses to reduce their Azure expenditure effectively. With a lightning-fast setup process that requires no installation and takes only 15 minutes to hook up, IG CloudOps is set to transform how companies manage their Azure costs.
— Dan Frost, Adaptive (UK)
"As organizations increasingly rely on cloud services like Azure, reducing Azure costs becomes critical. CloudOps is our answer to this pressing need," said Steve Rastall, CEO at IG CloudOps. "We've developed a solution that not only simplifies Azure cost management but also delivers substantial savings for our clients. With IG CloudOps, businesses can expect to see an average of 30% reduction in their Azure costs within the first 30 days."
Key features of IG CloudOps include:
Native Azure APIs for Precise Cost Data: IG CloudOps harnesses the power of Native Azure APIs to provide clients with live cost trends. This ensures that businesses have full visibility into their Azure expenditure, enabling them to make informed decisions and right size their Azure resources effectively.
Rapid Setup with No Installation Required: Unlike traditional solutions that often involve complex installations and configuration steps, IG CloudOps boasts a hassle-free setup process. With no installation required, clients can quickly integrate IG CloudOps into their Azure environment within just 15 minutes, through the native Azure APIs and security model.
Significant Cost Savings: One of the standout features of IG CloudOps is its ability to deliver substantial cost savings for clients. On average, businesses using IG CloudOps experience a 30% reduction in their Azure costs within the first 30 days of implementation. These savings can have a significant impact on the bottom line, allowing companies to reallocate resources to other critical areas of their operations.
Ongoing Support and Recommendations: Beyond initial setup, IG CloudOps provides ongoing support to clients, ensuring that they continue to reduce Azure costs over time. This includes regular updates, live cost data, trend information, and personalized recommendations for cost management. By staying proactive and responsive to client needs, IG CloudOps ensures that businesses can adapt to changing circumstances, stick to budgets and maximise ROI on Azure investments.
In addition to its core features, IG CloudOps also offers advanced functionalities such as budget tracking and alerting, and automated cost allocation. These features further enhance the visibility and control that businesses have over their Azure spending, empowering them to make data-driven decisions and drive greater efficiency across their cloud infrastructure.
To learn more about IG CloudOps and how it can help your business reduce Azure costs, visit https://www.igcloudops.com/ or contact email sales@igcloudops.com.
About IG CloudOps: IG CloudOps is a leading provider of Azure cloud solutions and services, empowering businesses to leverage the full potential of cloud computing. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, IG CloudOps helps clients navigate the complexities of the cloud landscape and achieve their digital transformation goals.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Steve Rastall | steve.rsatall@igcloudops.com
UK (+44) 0203 697 0302 | USA (+1) 737-304-6185
Steve Rastall
IG CloudOps
+44 203 697 0302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn