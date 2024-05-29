MIC Global partners with New India Assurance to launch India’s First Digital Identity Monitoring and Insurance Solution

About

MIC Global is a full stack embedded micro insurance provider combining insurance capacity, embedded distribution, and scalable tech. MIC delivers simple digital reinsurance solutions to diverse insurance and platform partners, enabling individuals and small businesses to access relevant safety nets for when life happens. MIC’s innovative microinsurance products are tailored and embedded into platform ecosystems, adding value by enhancing the partner’s brand, differentiating their product, driving revenue, and attracting and retaining customers.