Banacol: Celebrating International Banana Day with a Commitment to Sustainability and Community Development

MEDELLíN , ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the resource-rich region of Urabá, Banacol stands out as a beacon on International Banana Day, thanks to its commitment to environmental sustainability and community development.

Through sustainable farming practices and social programs, Banacol is recognized as a leader in the banana industry, not only for the quality of its products but also for its efforts towards a more sustainable world.

Banacol and Its Commitment to Sustainability

For over 40 years, Banacol has been implementing farming methods that respect and enrich the land and biodiversity of the Urabá region.

This commitment to the environment goes beyond banana cultivation, encompassing advanced and responsible natural resource management.

This year, as we celebrate International Banana Day, Banacol stands out as a benchmark in Colombia for its sustainability achievements.

Since 2018, the company has been measuring its carbon footprint according to the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, covering Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and has implemented mitigation plans that have significantly reduced its emissions.

These efforts have earned Banacol the Carbon Neutral certification from the Colombian Institute of Technical Standards and Certification (ICONTEC) for two consecutive years (2022 and 2023).

Key actions contributing to this certification include the development of plans aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, environmental awareness campaigns targeting employees and stakeholders, and investment in external forestry projects. Moreover, Banacol has achieved remarkable results in water management, reducing water resource consumption and increasing the recirculation of water used in banana washing.

In 2023, the company reused 153,172.79 cubic meters of water and allocated 202.69 hectares for the conservation of water sources and forests, planting 10,829 trees, over 4,000 of which are dedicated to water conservation.

These initiatives demonstrate Banacol's leadership in adopting practices that not only meet environmental standards but also promote a sustainable legacy for future generations, reaffirming its role as a model in the global banana industry.

Banacol's Contribution to Community Development

Through various projects, Banacol benefits more than 4,000 families, providing not just employment but also opportunities for a better future.

In the past year, standout programs like "AgroOrgullosas" and other youth employability efforts have been crucial in ensuring that the region's economic growth is inclusive and equitable.

These initiatives are designed to integrate youth and women into the agricultural sector, offering them training and formal employment that allows them to achieve economic independence and significantly contribute to local development.

By implementing its "AgroOrgullosas" program, Banacol aims to double female participation in agricultural activities, demonstrating its commitment to gender equity and the empowerment of women in the region.

A Sustainable Future

Banacol not only celebrates its achievements as a Carbon Neutral company but also its commitment to a sustainable future. On International Banana Day, Banacol is affirmed as a Colombian pride, continually cultivating not only high-quality bananas but also hope and commitment to sustainability and community well-being.