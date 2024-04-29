Pet Phone - the app for free two-way video calls to furry friends missing their owners
Pet Phone lets users make one-click automatically-answered calls to their pets via simple two-phone system.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harmonic-Soft announced today the release of new pet video calling app, Pet Phone - a Pet Cam. Enabling pet owners to call, see and talk to their cats and dogs in real time, Pet Phone is free and easy to use.
Harmonic-Soft specializes in user-friendly lifestyle mobile applications that aim to enrich people’s lives, saving users time and money along the way. Pet Phone epitomizes that concept, helping pet owners improve the lives of their cats and dogs by talking to them when it matters. Bringing a modern solution to the problem of having to spend time away from your pet, the software developer created a tool that goes beyond monitoring. By talking to their cats and dogs in real time, Pet Phone can soothe their four-legged friends’ separation anxiety, comfort them, train them, or deter misbehavior in real time.
How Pet Phone Works
Pet Phone requires two devices: the user’s phone and a device, like an old phone, tablet or laptop, for their pet. The pet device is left at home, connected to a power source and typically mounted on a tripod. Once the two devices are paired with a secure PIN code, calling the pet triggers an automatic response, enabling real-time two-way communication through VoIP technology.
Enhancing Pet Owner Experience
Pet owners rely on Pet Phone as a solution to everyday challenges. Users who spend extended periods of time away from home due to work, travel and other commitments, can contribute to their pet’s well-being with the ability to talk to them from anywhere, at any time. Anxious pets, pups-in-training, mischievous or bored and lonely cats and dogs can all benefit from an intervention through a Pet Phone call.
Pricing
Pet Phone is available for free and contains in-app purchases. Free users benefit from complimentary 2-minute calls, with a 5-minute delay period in between. Unlimited access monthly subscriptions start from $2.99 per month and go up to $39.90 for a permanent license.
Availability
Pet Phone - a Pet Cam is now live on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.petphone. Android users can simply open the Google Play Store from their devices and follow the prompt to Install.
Vsevolod Maiorov
Headwind CS&CESD FZE
+971 58 189 8370
email us here