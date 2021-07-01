Headwind MDM, an open-source mobile device management system, has become a certified Samsung Knox partner
ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samsung has verified Headwind MDM, an open-source mobile device management (MDM) software solution, for use on Knox devices and confirmed its compatibility with Knox Mobile Enrollment (KME).
The KME workflow is part of Samsung Knox, an Android extension developed specifically for corporate Android devices. It facilitates the bulk deployment of managed Knox devices and significantly enhances device security. Managed devices allow companies to maintain their full fleet of mobile devices efficiently and cost-effectively through the configuration of policies for specified groups of mobile users, by tracking the status of each device, and by remotely updating mobile applications from a single management point (server).
Headwind MDM is an open-source mobile device management solution. Open source makes it possible for businesses to customize software to fit their unique needs, use the software on company premises—even on local networks without an Internet connection (LAN)—and install the solution on dedicated and custom Android devices (such as barcode scanners, cash terminals, TV boxes, kiosks, etc.).
Integrating Headwind MDM with Samsung Knox enables much faster deployment of corporate mobile devices. In fact, IT departments will no longer even need to set up the devices, as the initial setup can be delegated to the end users. Knox protects devices against the most common breach points, like developer access and USB connections. Device settings can automatically be recovered, even if the user performs a factory reset, which protects the device from unauthorized usage. The use of Knox SDK has enabled Headwind MDM to access a much wider range of policies and settings than the standard Android device, allowing, for example, filters for voice calls, messaging, and the Internet to be implemented.
Founded in 2019 by a Russian team of talented developers, Headwind MDM is free for basic use, with additional features and plugins under active development. Advanced MDM features, like remote access, displaying devices on a map, and transferring photos to a server, are all available through the paid version. Headwind MDM is a powerful but lightweight MDM solution that is quick and easy to set up, making it perfect for small- and medium-sized enterprises.
“Now that our software is officially validated by Samsung, we can recommend that our customers use Knox-secured devices because they are safe and provide many more managed options than other Android devices,” said Vsevolod Mayorov, founder of Headwind MDM. “We are the second Russian MDM solution validated by Samsung.”
For more information about the integration of Headwind MDM with Samsung Knox, read here: https://h-mdm.com/samsung-knox/
Vsevolod Mayorov
