LA MESA REHAB SPONSORS LUNG FORCE WALK 2024, SAN DIEGO
EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Lung Association’s Lung Force Walk, a national initiative taking place in San Diego on May 5th, will be proudly sponsored by La Mesa Rehab. This inspiring and celebratory event will honor the progress made thus far in turning “small steps into bold strides toward a world without lung cancer and lung disease,” according to the American Lung Association (ALA,) and recognize that more work is still needed. The goal of this annual event is “to provide critical funds for lifesaving research, early detection initiatives, and awareness outreach to vulnerable communities.” It's a fun way to create awareness of lung disease and generate much-needed funding to help fight it. https://www.lung.org/get-involved/events/24668-lung-force-walk-san-diego.
The Lung Force Walk brings together families, healthcare practitioners, and advocates of both lung health and clean air. According to Dr. Tami Peavy, Founder of La Mesa Rehab, “It’s a great outdoor event in support of a very worthy cause. The walk is beautiful and there are: interactive, lung health expert-led learning experiences at Base Camp; electric vehicle test drives; rock climbing, and many other events.”
During the tenth year of this festival, participants can walk, run, or march to their own beat, as long as they’re having fun. Children and pets are welcome. The starting point, at 11:00 AM, will be Liberty Station NTC Park, 2455 Cushing Rd, San Diego, CA 92106. Opening and closing ceremonies, a beer garden, food trucks, and awards and prizes will be part of the activities, which will end at 3:00 PM.
For La Mesa Rehab, the premiere San Diego healthcare provider renowned for its work with all types of lung disease patients, sponsorship of Lung Force Walk is a natural fit. The company has been involved with the walk since 2018, with both staff and their repeat-attendance patients participating. La Mesa Rehab also sponsors and facilitates the ALA’s monthly Better Breathers Club meetings https://LaMesaRehab.com/better-breathers-club/.
La Mesa Rehab (LMR) employs a team approach, with pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, and physical therapists working together to provide individualized patient care for any type of lung disease or shortness of breath. By example, Dr. Tami Peavy, MBA, MPT, DPT, and Founder, leads this dedicated team.
LMR is all about lung health, as evidenced by its pulmonary rehab program, its core business. Patients with all types and levels of pulmonary difficulties are treated, including those in need of a lung transplant, who must complete a pulmonary rehab program in order to qualify.
During the upcoming event, LMR will have its own walking team, which will consist of its staff and patients, as well as friends and family. Among other things, LMR will have an exciting, 360-degree photo booth so participants can take home the memories of time spent together with friends or family.
Anyone interested in participating should contact LMR, whose staff will register walkers so they don’t have to wait in line at the event. For more information, call 619-466-6077 or view their website at: www.LaMesaRehab.com.
Carol Holland Lifshitz
The Lung Force Walk brings together families, healthcare practitioners, and advocates of both lung health and clean air. According to Dr. Tami Peavy, Founder of La Mesa Rehab, “It’s a great outdoor event in support of a very worthy cause. The walk is beautiful and there are: interactive, lung health expert-led learning experiences at Base Camp; electric vehicle test drives; rock climbing, and many other events.”
During the tenth year of this festival, participants can walk, run, or march to their own beat, as long as they’re having fun. Children and pets are welcome. The starting point, at 11:00 AM, will be Liberty Station NTC Park, 2455 Cushing Rd, San Diego, CA 92106. Opening and closing ceremonies, a beer garden, food trucks, and awards and prizes will be part of the activities, which will end at 3:00 PM.
For La Mesa Rehab, the premiere San Diego healthcare provider renowned for its work with all types of lung disease patients, sponsorship of Lung Force Walk is a natural fit. The company has been involved with the walk since 2018, with both staff and their repeat-attendance patients participating. La Mesa Rehab also sponsors and facilitates the ALA’s monthly Better Breathers Club meetings https://LaMesaRehab.com/better-breathers-club/.
La Mesa Rehab (LMR) employs a team approach, with pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, and physical therapists working together to provide individualized patient care for any type of lung disease or shortness of breath. By example, Dr. Tami Peavy, MBA, MPT, DPT, and Founder, leads this dedicated team.
LMR is all about lung health, as evidenced by its pulmonary rehab program, its core business. Patients with all types and levels of pulmonary difficulties are treated, including those in need of a lung transplant, who must complete a pulmonary rehab program in order to qualify.
During the upcoming event, LMR will have its own walking team, which will consist of its staff and patients, as well as friends and family. Among other things, LMR will have an exciting, 360-degree photo booth so participants can take home the memories of time spent together with friends or family.
Anyone interested in participating should contact LMR, whose staff will register walkers so they don’t have to wait in line at the event. For more information, call 619-466-6077 or view their website at: www.LaMesaRehab.com.
Carol Holland Lifshitz
Solutions: Writing Services and Marketing
solutionswritingservices@gmail.com