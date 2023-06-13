SAN DIEGO’S LA MESA REHAB: JOINING FORCES AND BREATHING LIFE INTO PULMONARY CARE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tami Peavy, MBA, MPT, DPT, and Founder of La Mesa Rehab is stepping up her game. The already successful pioneer of San Diego’s only Comprehensive Outpatient Rehabilitation Facility (CORF,) has been teaming up with other outside professionals to collectively fight the symptoms of a variety of lung diseases, and share her vital knowledge and capabilities with them.
Peavy passionately leads the fight against: Long Covid-19; Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) including emphysema, chronic bronchitis and chronic asthma; Pulmonary Hypertension; Pulmonary Fibrosis; Cystic Fibrosis; and Bronchiectasis. She accomplishes this through new treatments and patient-tailored protocols.
La Mesa Rehab offers continuity of care, working as a total network for patients. It’s a team approach, with pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, and physical therapists working together to ease symptoms and save lives.
Collaborating with external professionals is an extension of La Mesa Rehab’s total care philosophy. One example is its continuing participation with the American Lung Association Better Breathers Club. For over fifty years, the club has connected people living with lung disease, offering education and support. Members learn better ways to cope with lung conditions. Peavy recently hosted a Better Breathers Club event, teaching diaphragmatic and postural strengthening, as well as pulmonary rehabilitation with attendees, and answering questions related to their daily struggles. With good reason, Peavy is thrilled to be recognized by the American Lung Association for her expertise.
The flow of knowledge and care also exists between La Mesa Rehab’s team and pulmonologists from such prestigious medical organizations as Sharp, Scripps and UCSD. These relationships are strong and two-directional. Physicians from these esteemed organizations refer patients to Peavy, feeling confident that her team will give their patients the top-level rehabilitative care they need. LMR’s therapy team works with them to develop programs that reduce shortness of breath, eliminate mucus, and increase lung capacity through exercise, postural strengthening, and breathing techniques.
Dr. Angela Wang, one such UCSD pulmonologist, is a firm believer in rehab and its essential role in the treatment of patients with any kind of lung disease. She says that obtaining greater participation in these programs is “a huge problem, and one that pulmonologists and our professional organizations are trying to address. I was overjoyed to find out that there was a program in La Mesa.”
Peavy is also now in talks with two labs about research into Long Covid-19 treatment approaches. The cornerstone of therapy treatments at La Mesa Rehab is education and a hands-on approach with patients. Anyone who teams up with LMR gets the benefits of a highly-competent and caring team of professionals.
According to Peavy, what makes their treatments so unique is that “We look at the entire body and address all the things that cause shortness of breath. They can include pain, weakness, posture as well as lung functioning.”
Specialized equipment and techniques are employed in order to more quickly and effectively achieve results. These include: vest therapy, bubble breathing, oxygen therapy, nebulizer treatments, gas exchange analysis, and balloon therapy. Another tool is salt therapy, which involves the inhalation by patients of pharmaceutical grade dry salt in the form of a mist that goes inside the lungs, grabs onto mucus, and expels it.
Most lung diseases are treated with drug therapies, including steroids and inhalers. However, numerous published medical reports have shown that pulmonary rehabilitation is much more effective at easing symptoms, and results in a superior quality of life. It has also been documented that improved lung function leads to greater longevity, strength, and endurance, and reduces the number of hospitalizations and readmissions.
Step by step, La Mesa Rehab is changing the outlook for lung disease sufferers, both through its own services, and by its efforts to share knowledge, treatments, and patients with the broader medical community.
For more information, call 619-466-6077 or view their website at: https://lamesarehab.com. The facility is conveniently located at: 8380 Center Drive, Suite E, La Mesa, CA 91942.
Carol Holland Lifshitz
Peavy passionately leads the fight against: Long Covid-19; Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) including emphysema, chronic bronchitis and chronic asthma; Pulmonary Hypertension; Pulmonary Fibrosis; Cystic Fibrosis; and Bronchiectasis. She accomplishes this through new treatments and patient-tailored protocols.
La Mesa Rehab offers continuity of care, working as a total network for patients. It’s a team approach, with pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, and physical therapists working together to ease symptoms and save lives.
Collaborating with external professionals is an extension of La Mesa Rehab’s total care philosophy. One example is its continuing participation with the American Lung Association Better Breathers Club. For over fifty years, the club has connected people living with lung disease, offering education and support. Members learn better ways to cope with lung conditions. Peavy recently hosted a Better Breathers Club event, teaching diaphragmatic and postural strengthening, as well as pulmonary rehabilitation with attendees, and answering questions related to their daily struggles. With good reason, Peavy is thrilled to be recognized by the American Lung Association for her expertise.
The flow of knowledge and care also exists between La Mesa Rehab’s team and pulmonologists from such prestigious medical organizations as Sharp, Scripps and UCSD. These relationships are strong and two-directional. Physicians from these esteemed organizations refer patients to Peavy, feeling confident that her team will give their patients the top-level rehabilitative care they need. LMR’s therapy team works with them to develop programs that reduce shortness of breath, eliminate mucus, and increase lung capacity through exercise, postural strengthening, and breathing techniques.
Dr. Angela Wang, one such UCSD pulmonologist, is a firm believer in rehab and its essential role in the treatment of patients with any kind of lung disease. She says that obtaining greater participation in these programs is “a huge problem, and one that pulmonologists and our professional organizations are trying to address. I was overjoyed to find out that there was a program in La Mesa.”
Peavy is also now in talks with two labs about research into Long Covid-19 treatment approaches. The cornerstone of therapy treatments at La Mesa Rehab is education and a hands-on approach with patients. Anyone who teams up with LMR gets the benefits of a highly-competent and caring team of professionals.
According to Peavy, what makes their treatments so unique is that “We look at the entire body and address all the things that cause shortness of breath. They can include pain, weakness, posture as well as lung functioning.”
Specialized equipment and techniques are employed in order to more quickly and effectively achieve results. These include: vest therapy, bubble breathing, oxygen therapy, nebulizer treatments, gas exchange analysis, and balloon therapy. Another tool is salt therapy, which involves the inhalation by patients of pharmaceutical grade dry salt in the form of a mist that goes inside the lungs, grabs onto mucus, and expels it.
Most lung diseases are treated with drug therapies, including steroids and inhalers. However, numerous published medical reports have shown that pulmonary rehabilitation is much more effective at easing symptoms, and results in a superior quality of life. It has also been documented that improved lung function leads to greater longevity, strength, and endurance, and reduces the number of hospitalizations and readmissions.
Step by step, La Mesa Rehab is changing the outlook for lung disease sufferers, both through its own services, and by its efforts to share knowledge, treatments, and patients with the broader medical community.
For more information, call 619-466-6077 or view their website at: https://lamesarehab.com. The facility is conveniently located at: 8380 Center Drive, Suite E, La Mesa, CA 91942.
Carol Holland Lifshitz
Solutions Writing Services and Marketing
solutionswritingservices@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook