UNITED STATES INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Investing Championship is an international real money competition which seeks to discover new trading talent. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, and Sean Ryan.
In the $1,000,000+ stock division, leading after three months, is Anthony Shi + 61.9%, from Hong Kong. Mr. Shi was born and raised in Australia. He is co-founder of Altus Capital. Second is Deepak Uppal + 45.7%. Mr. Uppal is from Chicago, Illinois. He has an MBA from the University of Illinois. Third is Vibha Jha + 23.3%. Ms. Jha finished second in 2023 + 69.7%, and second in 2021 + 100.4%.
In the $1,000,000+ enhanced growth division, which allows the trading of futures and options, the leader after three months is Brandi Archer + 68%, a full-time trader from Chicago. Ms. Archer previously worked in real estate and has a law degree from Chicago-Kent. Second is Magnus Sigurdsson + 55.4%, from Great Neck, New York. Mr. Sigurdsson was born and raised in Iceland. He has a graduate degree from MIT and has worked for twelve years in fintech and asset management. Third is Matthew Pryzby + 33.3%, from Long Beach, California. Mr. Pryzby grew up in Long Island, New York. He runs Trading Experts, an educational service for traders.
Among participants trading less than $1,000,000 in stocks, the leader after three months is Adam Graham + 264.4%, from Charlotte, NC. Second is Leos Mikulka + 240.8%, from Prague, Czech Republic. Mr. Mikulka played professional football for the Czech Republic national team. He currently works in the IT industry. Third is James Hatzigiannis + 197.2%, from Chicago. He has a degree in business administration from the University of Missouri. Also achieving gains in excess of 100% in three months are Pankaj Agarwal + 159%, Christian Flanders + 146.4%, Sanjoy Majumdar + 104.1%, and Gravity Analytica + 101.2%
Among participants trading less than $1,000,000 in the enhanced growth division, the leader after three months is Tom Broderick + 258.3%, from San Francisco. Mr. Broderick was born in Boston and describes himself as a trend following/break out style investor. Second is Brandon Frenchak + 183.1%, from Montgomery, TX. He runs a data engineering consulting firm. Third is Anindo Majumdar + 135.9%, from San Diego. Mr. Majundar is originally from New Delhi, India. He immigrated to the United States in 1989. Also achieving gains in excess of 100% in three months are Dave Gagne + 115.7% and John Rodrigues + 102.2%.
Since its inception in 1983, the United States Investing Championship has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Sean Ryan, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorp, Mark Strome, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier.
The standings appear on financial-competitions.com along with articles about top performers from Business Insider, Institutional Investor, Barron's, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and other financial publications.
Entries for the 2024 competition are currently being accepted at financial-competitions.com. A new website, moneymanagerratings.com, has been launched for accounts solely over $1,000,000.
The contest coordinator, Dr. Norman Zadeh (aka Zada), taught Operations Research in a visiting capacity at Stanford, UCLA, UC Irvine, and Columbia Universities between 1975 and 1983. Dr. Zadeh managed hedge funds from 1991 to 2012. He is the son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic. Norm is the author of four books, Fox News: The Enemy Within (released in 2021), The Rise and Fall of Perfect 10 (released in 2021), Hold 'em Poker Super Strategy (released in 2020), and Winning Poker Systems (Prentice Hall, 1974). Dr. Zadeh owns a small record label called Zada Records (see zadarecords.com). He is also a songwriter. His songs include Dreaming of You, It's Christmas, Someday, I Just Need a Chance, and Lifetime in Love.
