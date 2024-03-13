2023 INTERNATIONAL TOP SINGER SEARCH FINAL STANDINGS
EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Top Singer Search announced the results of its second global search to locate exceptional under-appreciated singers. “We all know some of the stars discovered on the big shows like America’s Got Talent, American Idol, and The Voice,” says Norm Zada, a songwriter and the president of Zada Records, who sponsored the program. “There are plenty of extraordinary singers looking for a break that don’t quite make the big shows. This competition is for them.”
The winners split $50,000. Tying for first place were Lea Cappelli, from Los Angeles, for her cover of “Dream On” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evl9DEYzJyM; and Kiki Plish (Hristina Jovanoska) for her original song “Something’s Wrong” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=au16tWC8mW8.
There was a seven-way tie for second place between Andrijana Janevska, for her cover of “Creep” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLghWDqEWEY; Kathleen Delano, for her cover of “I Have Nothing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebIlVR0Bnb0; Aria Mody, for her cover of “What Was I Made For,” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Igy0swKFywA; John Riesen, for his cover of “Bring Him Home,” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiq5FO90Ix0; Natalis Rubero, for her cover of “When Will I See You Again” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzaJm5gGrTk; Justin Joyce, for his rendition of “Dreaming of You” (written by Norm Zada) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fQ0r1eT_9c; and Riven for her original song “Beg For It” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DB_pZVpGYok.
Judging the competition were Little Anthony (“Hurt So Bad”), Keith Roth (SiriusXM), and Albert Bouchard (Blue Oyster Cult, The Dictators). Participants were asked to submit either cover songs or original songs to Zada Records. If their song was deemed exceptional enough to make the finals, they were required to sign a 50/50 revshare split agreement with Zada Records and received $1,000.
“We’re trying to create a library of fantastic covers and help some deserving artists,” said Zada.
The next competition has begun and will run to the end of 2024. For information on participating, visit zadarecords.com.
Lea Cappelli was born in Chicago and raised in Phoenix. Her voice can be heard on popular shows, including Love is Blind, Selling Sunset, and Dance Moms. Her artist project L’FREAQ, has been featured in Billboard and Nylon magazines. She performs weekly with her rock band Mojo Juju in Las Vegas. The judges gave her a perfect score. Hristina Janovska (Kiki Plish) is a singer/songer writer from Bitola, Macedonia. She wrote and performed the song “Something’s Wrong,” which was produced by Chris Jo Matt. She received a 14.5 out of 15.
Andrijana Janevska lives in Skopje, Macedonia. She has released 11 albums and more than 50 singles. She is a professor of music at the University of Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Skopje, and was first violinist in the Macedonian Opera and Ballet from 2003 to 2023. She produced her phenomenal cover of “Creep” on her own, playing all the instruments and doing the arrangement and mixing. Kathleen Delano was born in the Philippines. She is a self-taught singer/songwriter who began singing at the age of four. She moved to the United States when she was seven. Aria Mody is sixteen and has written fifteen songs. John Riesen is a pitcher turned opera singer who performed at the Lincoln Center as the voice of Tony in West Side Story. He finished fourth in America’s Got Talent as part of a team that had him singing “Nessun Dorma” as the voice of Howie Mandel. Natalis Rubero has written R&B songs for A&E/Lifetime. Her songs have been played on multiple shows, including TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. Justin Joyce has a bachelor’s degree in jazz vocal from the University of Massachusetts. He’s been featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday. Riven wrote “Beg For It” ten years ago when she was deeply involved in songwriting and collaborating with other artists. She has since moved on to other pursuits. She wanted to see how her song stacked up to other international submissions. Good decision. She was paid $1,000 for a 50% interest in her song and received $5,000 for her second-place tie.
The president of Zada Records, Norm Zada (aka Zadeh), runs the United States Investing Championship as well as the International Top Singer Search. He is a former hedge fund manager who taught Operations Research in a visiting capacity at Stanford, UCLA, UC Irvine, and Columbia Universities. From 1996 to 2007, he published Perfect 10 Magazine, a tasteful, all-natural version of Playboy. Dr. Zada is the son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic. Norm is the author of four books: The Rise and Fall of Perfect 10 (released in 2021), Hold’em Poker Super Strategy (released in 2020), Winning Poker Systems (Prentice Hall, 1974), and Fox News: The Enemy Within (released in 2021).
