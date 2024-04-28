Shaftsbury Barracks / False Information to a Police Officer
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24B3000540
TROOPER: Trooper Criss
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: February 17th, 2024, at approximately 1509 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ladd Brook Inn, Pownal, VT, 05261
VIOLATION: False Information to a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Bryonna Prew
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a possible restraining order violation at the Ladd Brook Inn in the Town of Pownal. Further investigation revealed Bryonna Prew, 23, from Pownal, VT, had provided false information to a police officer, implicating another person, and leading law enforcement to believe the person violated an active restraining order. This was found to be untrue through later investigation into the incident.
On April 28th, 2024, Bryonna was issued and released with a citation to answer the offense at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 24th, 2024, at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.