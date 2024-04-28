Shaftsbury Barracks / False Information to a Police Officer

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 24B3000540

TROOPER: Trooper Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: February 17th, 2024, at approximately 1509 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ladd Brook Inn, Pownal, VT, 05261

VIOLATION: False Information to a Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: Bryonna Prew

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a possible restraining order violation at the Ladd Brook Inn in the Town of Pownal. Further investigation revealed Bryonna Prew, 23, from Pownal, VT, had provided false information to a police officer, implicating another person, and leading law enforcement to believe the person violated an active restraining order. This was found to be untrue through later investigation into the incident.

 

On April 28th, 2024, Bryonna was issued and released with a citation to answer the offense at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 24th, 2024, at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

