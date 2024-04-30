Dr. Harry Henshaw Unveils Groundbreaking Book on a Holistic Approach to Understanding and Treating Addiction

Dr. Harry Henshaw Prelude to a Paradigm Shift for Addiction Enhanced Healing Counseling

The cause of addictive behaviors is not in our physiology but rather, in our psychology. The key to ending addiction forever is learning how to love yourself.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Harry Henshaw has just released a book, Prelude to a Paradigm Shift for Addiction, in which he states that addiction has been misunderstood and is not a disease but rather a disorder of the mind. Dr. Henshaw states that the failures that the addiction treatment industry has had in the past and is still having in the present is because of not adequately understanding the malady of drug and alcohol dependency.

As Dr. Henshaw states in his book, the substance use industry needs a transformation. As is commonly known, the relapse rate for those who complete treatment programs are very high. It is also known that the death rate due to drug overdoses is continuing to rise. More and more individuals are currently turning to the use of drugs and alcohol than ever before. While nothing has been done to rectify these situations, the treatment industry continues to provide the same type of services and generate the same results.

Someone must do something to help those who are suffering from substance use disorders. Dr. Henshaw believes that the initial problem that we have in the treatment of addictive behaviors is a lack of knowledge about the disorder and, as a result, how to heal those suffering. Dr. Henshaw believes that we have been looking in the wrong place for both the cause of addiction and the solution to these disorders. He thinks that addictive behaviors are not about a person's physiology but rather about their psychology.

Prelude to a Paradigm Shift for Addiction published by Amazon is an introduction to the development of a new paradigm for understanding drug and alcohol addiction and dependency. Dr. Henshaw states that the cause of addictive behaviors is a negative self-image and poor self-esteem. Proper treatment of addictive behaviors will happen only when we direct our treatment efforts on helping individuals change their negative thinking about their value and worth as human beings to one that is positive and that generates positive self-esteem. Proper treatment of addictive behaviors will happen only when the focus of our treatment programming is based on the development of self-love.

When we change how we look at addiction, addiction will change, and when it does, we will be able to provide effective and efficient services to those who are suffering. Dr. Henshaw’s book, Prelude to a Paradigm Shift for Addiction is now available on Amazon.

Dr. Henshaw is a licensed psychotherapist who has worked in mental health and substance use inpatient hospitals, residential treatment programs, outpatient counseling centers, and clinics in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Florida. Dr. Henshaw earned his doctoral degree in human development from Boston University. Dr. Henshaw has been a licensed mental health counselor (LMHC) for over 38 years. Dr. Henshaw is in private practice in Miami, Florida, at Enhanced Healing Counseling.