New Haven Barracks / MV Crash, DUI-Drugs, Negligent Operation
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 4/28/2024, 0954 hours
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 17 East
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Janet Hood
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
VIOLATION: DUI (Drugs), Negligent Operation
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
On 4/28/24 at approximately 0957 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle roll over crash on North Street, north of Vermont Route 17 East in the Town of New Haven. Investigation revealed V#1, operated by Janet Hood, was traveling south on North Street, struck a tree off the south bound lane, and overturned onto its side.
While speaking with OP#1, Troopers detected indicators of drug impairment. OP#1 was ultimately issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of DUI-Drugs and Negligent Operation.
Troopers were assisted by members of the Vergennes Police Department, Bristol Rescue Squad, and the New Haven Fire Department.
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2024, 1230 hours
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.