New Haven Barracks / MV Crash, DUI-Drugs, Negligent Operation

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: ​4/28/2024, 0954 hours

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 17 East

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Janet Hood

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: DUI (Drugs), Negligent Operation

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: ​Porter Medical Center​

On ​4/28/24​ at approximately 0957 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle roll over crash on North Street, north of Vermont Route 17 East in the Town of New Haven. Investigation revealed V#1, operated by Janet Hood, was traveling south on North Street, struck a tree off the south bound lane, and overturned onto its side.



While speaking with OP#1, Troopers detected indicators of drug impairment. OP#1 was ultimately issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of DUI-Drugs and Negligent Operation.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Vergennes Police Department, Bristol Rescue Squad, and the New Haven Fire Department.

COURT DATE/TIME: ​07/08/2024, 1230 hours

MUG SHOT: ​NOT AVAILABLE​

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



