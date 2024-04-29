AF Silicon Valley and Palo Alto Mayor Unveil Marie-Antoinette's Private Flats in the US with a Live Virtual Tour
Alliance Française Silicon Valley and Mayor of Palo Alto welcome Versailles to Silicon Valley with an exclusive live guided tour of Marie-Antoinette chambers
As a mayor, history teacher, and self-described Francophile, I’m thrilled to bring the enchanting beauty and opulence of Versailles to Palo Alto.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- History enthusiasts and admirers of French royalty are in for an exceptional experience as the exclusive live guided visit of Marie-Antoinette's Inner Chambers is set to captivate visitors in the heart of the Silicon Valley at the Palo Alto Art Center on May 5, 2024. Hosted by the French Cultural Center, Alliance Française Silicon Valley, this marks a pioneering event in the United States, unveiling the inner chambers to the public after more than a decade of meticulous restoration. The event will be graced by the presence of the mayor of Palo Alto, Greer Stone, who will deliver a speech at the venue, adding to the honor and significance of this unique occasion. Mayor Greer Stone stated, "I’m grateful to Alliance Française Silicon Valley for bringing this immersive and experiential exhibit to Palo Alto. As a mayor, history teacher, and self-described Francophile, I’m thrilled to bring the enchanting beauty and opulence of Versailles to Palo Alto, so our residents can learn more about Marie-Antoinette and French history."
— Greer Stone, Mayor of Palo Alto
Led by the expert guidance of Philippe Maillet, participants will have the rare opportunity to unravel the stories embedded within the intricacies of the chambers and appreciate the refined touch of Marie-Antoinette. The recent extensive restoration campaign of Marie-Antoinette's Inner Chambers adds another layer of historical significance to this already remarkable space, making this event truly special. These private chambers allowed Marie-Antoinette to escape the trials and tribulations of court life, providing solace and moments of respite with her children and her closest circle of friends.
Guests will be treated to pastries provided by award-winning chef, Avery Ruzicka from Manresa Bread, to enhance their immersive experience.
This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows participants to discover the hidden gem of the Queen's Inner Chambers and immerse themselves in the intimacy of Marie-Antoinette's refined and legendary taste for luxury decor. Marie-Antoinette's love for neoclassical aesthetics transformed theses private spaces of the Palace of Versailles into enchanting and sumptuous havens. Her impeccable taste emphasized grandeur, craftsmanship, and exquisite detailing, resulting in lavish rooms adorned with gilded furniture, exquisite fabrics, and magnificent chandeliers. This intimate and comfortable setting served as a haven where Marie-Antoinette could retreat from the formalities of court life, showcasing her distinct personality and passion for decoration, arts, and fashion.
Thanks to years of extensive research and restoration, the private chambers spanning two floors within the Palace of Versailles have been brought back to life, showcasing the richness and coherence of this eminently feminine suite of rooms. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to step behind a discreet door hidden behind silk fabrics in the Bedroom of the Queen’s State Apartement to explore a series of intimate rooms that were for some of them shrouded in mystery for centuries. These chambers, decorated by Marie-Antoinette herself starting in 1774, offer a glimpse into the personal life and exquisite taste of one of history's most famous queens.
The lower floor of the private quarters features the renowned Méridienne Room, named after the divan positioned in a mirror-clad alcove. The recently restored library is adjacent to the Méridienne Room, showcasing a delicately decorated interior with two-toned gilding panels and ingenious shelves. Next to the library, visitors will discover the grand Inner Chamber, known as the Gold Room, with some of the most beautiful sculpted and gilded wood panels in the Palace.
The chambers on the second floor are the most intimate. Beyond the Billard Room, which is decorated with the most precious Lyon silk fabrics ever delivered to Marie-Antoinette at Versailles, visitors will discover a intricate ensemble of intimate rooms, either dedicated to the Queen herself or to the women at her service. These rooms are newly decorated with printed Toiles de Jouy as they were at the end of the 18th Century. Each one is dedicated to one aspect of Marie-Antoinette’s private life: her family, her children, her friends, etc.
Take advantage of this extraordinary chance to step into the world of Marie-Antoinette's Inner Chambers. Book your guided visit today and journey back to the opulent era of French royalty.
To reserve your spot for this exclusive virtual guided visit, please visit our event RSVP page at https://www.afscv.org/community/event-rsvp/?event_id=129
About Alliance Française Silicon Valley
Alliance Française Silicon Valley is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and fostering the French language and culture in the Silicon Valley region. AF Silicon Valley has created a vibrant community of French language enthusiasts and Francophiles through language classes, cultural events, and educational programs. For more information, visit www.afscv.org.
