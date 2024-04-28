Submit Release
Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong Meets with Ambassador of Myanmar to China Tin Maung Swe

On April 28, 2024, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong met with Ambassador of Myanmar to China Tin Maung Swe, and the two sides had a friendly and in-depth exchange of views on matters related to China-Myanmar relations.

