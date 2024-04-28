On April 28, 2024, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong met with Ambassador of Myanmar to China Tin Maung Swe, and the two sides had a friendly and in-depth exchange of views on matters related to China-Myanmar relations.
You just read:
Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong Meets with Ambassador of Myanmar to China Tin Maung Swe
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.