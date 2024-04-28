R3 Stem Cell International Publishes Guide to Stem Cell and Exosome Therapy for Back Pain

R3 Stem Cell, the global leader in regenerative therapies, published a recent guide, Stem Cell and Exosome Therapy for Back Pain. The Guide is free to download.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell, the global leader in regenerative therapies, has published its recent guide, Stem Cell and Exosome Therapy for Back Pain. The Guide explains how the therapies work, what patients can expect and provides summaries of up to date research findings.

The Guide is available at https://r3stemcell.com/back-pain-guide. R3 Stem Cell International receives hundreds of requests monthly from people interested in regenerative therapy for chronic back pain. Over 600 million people globally suffer from chronic low back pain, which amounts to over 10% of the adult population. It is the leading cause of disability worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

Current conventional treatments for back pain are suboptimal. Steroid injections have limited utility, and patients end up with worse pain eventually due to the cortisone breaking down cartilage. Surgery entails significant potential complications and marginal outcomes.

The Guide discusses current research on stem cell therapy for back pain, which has displayed exceptional outcomes with minimal risk or downtime. In one study reported, over three fourths of patients receiving stem cells were able to eliminate or significantly decrease their reliance on opioids for back pain relief.

According to R3 Stem Cell Dr. David Greene, CEO, "Our international centers treat patients every week with stem cell and exosome therapy for chronic back pain. This may be due to unrelenting arthritis pain, disc disease, failed back surgery, spinal stenosis, arachnoiditis, or degenerative scoliosis. Results are fantastic without the risk of surgery or a long recovery!"

R3 offers treatment centers in six countries, including the top stem cell Mexico in Tijuana and Cancun. There are centers in South Africa, several in Asia and several pending in Europe and South America.

Free consultations are offered globally to see if a person is a candidate. The treatment protocols include a combination of mesenchymal stem cells, exosomes and platelet rich plasma therapy. There are customized elements for patients depending on the symptoms being experienced.

As Dr. Greene explains, "In the Guide I go through how the stem cells and exosomes produce the results. No one offers the high quality, customized protocols and affordable therapies globally like R3 Stem Cell. Patients get back to desired recreational activities, reduce or eliminate opioids, and avoid potentially risky surgery."

To receive a free consultation, simply call +1 (844) GET-STEM to get scheduled.

