【Promote market diversification】12th MITE supports “1 + 4” tourism industry development

MACAU, April 28 - 【MGTO】Highlights of the 12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, the 12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) was held for three consecutive days. The Expo brought together tourism, health and wellness, modern financial services, innovative technology, conferences and exhibitions, commerce and trade, culture and sports, cultural institutions and museums, educational tourism, gastronomy, wine and products on sale, among other highlights. Industry participants from worldwide had the opportunity to foster exchange, forge collaboration and explore new tourism trends. Many also actively promoted and sold products to consumers, leveraging MITE to expand the markets and scope of business opportunities.

25th Anniversary Pavilion, Gastronomy Pavilion and The Cellar in celebration of jubilee

Through the technology of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, the 25th Anniversary Pavilion presented an overview of the tourism industry development in Macao over the past 25 years and the vision of the future. Through VR and motor set, visitors could enjoy a pedicab ride for the cityscape or write postcards to express their best wishes for Macao’s future. In addition, the Gastronomy Pavilion and The Cellar ignited the new vibrant synergy of “tourism + gastronomy”.

MITE continuously fosters development of “1 + 4” industries

For two years in a row, the “1+4 Pavilion” was set up to keep fostering the development of the four key industries including health and wellness, modern financial services, innovative technology, conferences and exhibitions, commerce and trade as well as culture and sports. The exhibition area was more than doubled from the last edition. Products, projects and services in the “1 + 4” industries were showcased, such as wholesome food products, health and wellness products, skincare products, modern technology products, bank services, culture and tourism.

Over 40 product and destination presentations, forums and other activities were held during the Expo, to offer residents and visitors an update of tourism information and products from Macao and around the world. The events related to the four key industries included the “High-level Forum on Greater Bay Area Tourism Development 2024: Artificial Intelligence and Creativity in Culture and Tourism”, “A Museum Journey: Macao and Mainland China Cultural Exchange Meeting” and the “2nd Macao International Forum on Health Management and Wellness Tourism” as well as bank promotion seminar, among others.

KOLs with 1 million followers spotlight distinctive products from Portuguese-speaking countries by live stream

To support the launch of products from Portuguese-speaking countries into the Mainland market, KOLs who enjoy wide popularity online with over a million followers were invited to conduct live streams and spotlight these products at the Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform on the opening day.

In addition, the “New Media Matrix” was adopted for exhibitors to present their products and services across multiple channels. Nine online influencers conducted live-stream selling and promotion for exhibitors on ten social platforms including Facebook, Xiaohongshu, Douyin, WeChat, Weibo, Diantao, Miaopai, Mafengwo, WeChat Channels and Aomi. Several Mainland and overseas KOLs were also invited to conduct promotions via live streams, graphic and written posts as well as short videos.

Cultural institutions, museums and educational tours inject impetus to tourism

Cultural museums and institutions such as the Palace Museum, National Museum of China and patriotic education bases were invited to present educational tour itineraries and products at the Themed Pavilion of Cultural Museums and Educational Tourism. “A Museum Journey: Macao and Mainland China Cultural Exchange Meeting” was held to deepen the concerted development of “tourism + education”. Furthermore, MGTO launched the “Travel & Learn” Itinerary planning Competition today (28 April). Contestants are encouraged to design unique and innovative educational tour itineraries creatively, to explore educational tourism resources and potential in Macao and raise the public’s awareness of educational tours.

Over 30 contracts signed for collaboration

Over 80 cultural tourism entities and community organizations engaged in contract-signing ceremonies yesterday afternoon (27 April), which fostered public-private collaborations in Macao and across different countries and regions. Over 30 contracts were signed for cooperation in the seven fields of tourism, health and wellness, air services, educational tourism and wedding among other sectors. Among these, 17 exhibitors and buyers from countries along the Belt and Road signed the MITE Initiative of “Belt and Road” Tourism Development Alliance in Macao. Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yang Hao, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, and President of Macau Travel Agency Association, Alex Lao, witnessed the signing ceremonies.

Welcome cocktail bustles with life

A grand welcome cocktail was held on the opening day (26 April), gathering hundreds of industry participants and guests from near and far. The occasion bustled with life.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed in her remarks that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR. MITE was held on the largest scale since the first edition, offering businesses a wider space for showcase and development, and welcome more industry participants and buyers from across the globe this year. Coming to the 12th edition, MITE has developed into one of Macao’s prestigious exhibitions with the brand and reputation built domestically and overseas. Over the years, the Office has worked hard to build an effective platform for exchange and trade, provide exhibitors and buyers with business opportunities, present the latest products and quality services to consumers, striving to create a powerhouse for the synergy of tourism and other sectors. Following the Macao SAR Government’s “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate diversification, the Office works towards enriching the city’s dynamic as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

President of Macau Travel Agency Association, Alex Lao, stated that the Expo had the enormous support of tourism entities and businesses from over 50 countries and regions as well as Mainland provinces and municipalities. The Expo took place on the largest scale since the inaugural edition, whether in terms of the exhibition area and the numbers of exhibitors, booths, public entities, Belt and Road countries, hosted buyers and live-stream selling conducted by new media for exhibitors. The achievements were the fruition of dedication. The Expo was held in parallel with Macao’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure, as endorsed by the Central Government. It is an honor for MITE to receive the Country’s support and recognition as the only exhibition brand in the 14th Five-Year Tourism Development Plan, and the accreditation from the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as an “UFI Approved International Event”.

Before the opening ceremony, MITE hosted a banquet for the delegations of tourism offices from Mainland provinces, municipalities, autonomous regions and special municipalities. The best showcase awards were presented to the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, Guangzhou Municipal Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Zhejiang Province and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province, for participating and setting up distinctive booths in the Expo for four consecutive years or more.

Hundreds of domestic and overseas industry operators inspect tourism resources in Macao and Hengqin

During the Expo, hundreds of representatives of the overseas travel agency associations and hosted buyers from different parts of the world joined different familiarization tours in Macao and Hengqin. They visited Macao’s World Heritage site and tasted local signature delicacies, having a first-hand experience of Macao’s “tourism +” elements. Familiarization tours were also arranged for them in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, where they experienced different tourism resources.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR, the 12th MITE was organized by Macao Government Tourism Office and coordinated by Macau Travel Agency Association, with the support of different supporting entities, co-organizers, the six leading partners and sponsors once again.