RX BANDZ AWARDED PRESTIGE TOP DRUG DELIVERY INNOVATOR FOR 2024

About

Rx Bandz is an innovative privately-held biotech company that has developed novel life-saving formulations for its drug-delivery platform, MiniJect®, the world's smallest auto-injector. It's a multi-asset company serving the military, EMS and patients, to save lives around the world. It's next generation of user-friendly auto-injectors will deliver a wide range of injectable medications, with an extended shelf life. Rx Bandz is also formulating new drugs for its auto-injectors which can contain less than 1 ml to 5 ml of medications with various viscosities and molecular size.

http://www.rxbandz.com