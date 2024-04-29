Pixelworks X5 Turbo Processor Delivers Vibrant Colors and Ultra-smooth Motion in Flagship Infinix GT 20 Pro Smartphones
Pixelworks X5 Processor Technology Boosts Frame Rate of Game Content to 120fps Which Can Be Up to 3 Times Faster For Some Game Titles
This first collaboration between Pixelworks and Infinix means consumers in global markets can now enjoy an ultra-smooth mobile gaming experience featuring immersive high-definition graphics.”SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, has announced that its X5 Turbo visual processor has been incorporated into the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone. The X5 Turbo Processor was selected for its patented MotionEngine® technology – which provides image processing for high refresh rate displays. The incorporated real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion significantly elevates the brightness and contrast of game and video content to preserve enhanced details of light and dark areas on the screen, resulting in a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience for users.
— Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks
With respect to mobile gaming, Pixelworks’ technology provides the ability to boost the frame rate of game content up to 120fps, which is up to 3 times the frame rate of some titles, while leveraging distributed rendering architecture to maintain lower power consumption. Frame interpolation also enables a smoother and more natural transition of motion that more closely reproduces the original artistic intent of game creators. During high frame rate gaming, users can simultaneously activate always-HDR to amplify the on-screen gaming world with richer color and details. Now, users can enjoy exceptionally smooth viewing experiences with 120fps and ultra clear picture quality in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.
“As part of the GT 20 Pro launch, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo is system-optimized to deliver superior visual quality and power efficiency at the highest possible refresh rates and resolutions” said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. “This first collaboration between Pixelworks and Infinix brings premium visual processing technology to popular mobile devices in global markets, where consumers can now enjoy an ultra-smooth mobile gaming experience featuring immersive high-definition graphics.”
“It’s a delight to partner with Pixelworks for the Infinix GT 20 Pro,” stated Weiqi Nie, Head of Product at Infinix. “Pixelworks’ cutting-edge visual processing technology has garnered significant recognition in the industry. Infinix aims to extend its reach to wider markets, allowing more users to revel in the exceptional viewing experience delivered by high picture quality and high-frame-rate gaming. Moving forward, we aim to collaborate closely with Pixelworks to deliver expanded premium visual experiences to a broader spectrum of consumers.”
In terms of video experience, the Pixelworks powered Infinix GT 20 Pro offers always-HDR picture quality for a variety of popular video applications, including YouTube, TikTok, PLAYit, Netflix, Disney+, MX Player, and Visha Player. As the first IRX certified smartphone to be launched by Infinix, the Infinix GT 20 Pro delivers a meaningfully upgraded experience for gamers, featuring silky-smooth motion, high-fidelity visual effects and sustained cool handling. Together with high-frame-rates, high image quality and low power consumption rendering, players are assured to benefit from a distinctively more immersive gaming experience.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.
In July 2023, Pixelworks announced its new IRX gaming experience brand. As a brand targeted at smartphone users, IRX is grounded on Pixelworks’ profound visual processing and rendering technologies coupling with in-depth tuning services with consideration on games’ characteristic. This combination leverages Pixelworks’ expertise to optimize the performance and display quality for various mobile games, thus providing end users with unparalleled mobile gaming experiences.
Note: Pixelworks, IRX, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
