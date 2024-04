The Launching Ceremony of the 2024 Malaysia-China Youth Innovation Competition is Held

On April 25, the Launching Ceremony of 2024 Malaysia-China Youth Innovation Competition, Malaysia Division Contest of China International College Students' Innovation Competition & Malaysia Division Contest of Chunhui Cup Competition was held at Xiamen University Malaysia Campus.

Present were China's Education Minister Huai Jinpeng, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, Malaysia's Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud and Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Dato' Yusof Apdal, Malaysia-China Friendship Association President Dato' Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, Xiamen University Council Chairman Zhang Rong, and Xiamen University Malaysia Campus President Wang Ruifang.