Brazil, Đà Nẵng boost rubber tire export

ĐÀ NẴNG — Local rubber tire producer, Đà Nẵng Rubber joint-stock Corporation and Oceanside One Trading company from Brazil have inked an agreement on rubber tire distribution contract in Brazil and the US market, promising an increase in export turn-over from US$70 million to $150 million per year.

The contract, which was signed in the central city on April 28 on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Việt Nam-Brazil diplomatic ties, and the on-going Brazil-Việt Nam Football Festival, marked as a significant promotion of the trading partnership between Việt Nam and Brazil and Đà Nẵng-Brazil co-operation.

Brazil is seen as one of a key market of the Đà Nẵng-based tire manufacturer over past 15 years with an export turn-over of $70 million per year.

General director of Đà Nẵng Rubber Company, Lê Hoàng Khánh Nhựt said the Brazilian partner -- Oceanside One Trading company – has aided in the penetration of the local key product into the South America and US markets over the past 15 years.

“The company was found 50 years ago, but Brazil has been considered a major destination of the made-in Đà Nẵng rubber tire export. We plan to double the export turn-over in the coming years on the base of traditional trading partnership and key export market of the local product,” Nhựt said at the signing ceremony.

“It’s very honour for us when the signing contract was witnessed by Brazilian ex-football stars and the Brazilian ambassador to Việt Nam. The exchange of sport and co-operation between Đà Nẵng and Brazil would help promote investment and trade of the two sides,” he said.

Rubber tire export to Brazil accounted 45 per cent of total revenue of Đà Nẵng Rubber Corporation, Nhật said.

Brazilian Ambassador to Việt Nam, Marco Farani said the contract signing ceremony would contribute to trading ties between Việt Nam and Brazil.

He said the two countries agreed to boost two-way trade turn-over of Việt Nam and Brazil from $7 billion to $10 billion in 2030.

He said tourism, sports and trade between Brazil and Đà Nẵng would grow strongly in the coming years. VNS