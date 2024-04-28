Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security Cluster Ministers outline state of security readiness for 2024 elections

Members of the media and fellow citizens,

We address this briefing today as Ministers of the Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security (JCPS) Cluster with just 30 days left before the 29th of May 2024 the date of the 7th General Elections. These elections take place against the backdrop of the country’s celebration of 30 years of democracy. Remarkable progress has been achieved by our people and our democratic government in the quest for “A better life for all”.

In this briefing, we want to assure the public of the readiness of the JCPS Cluster to execute its mandate of protecting the public, our country’s strategic installations and infrastructure during the election period. We will do everything in our power to protect all those who want to exercise their Constitutional right to vote.

The 2024 General Elections are said to be the most contested in the history of this country. Overall, 70 political parties are contesting these elections, 11 independent candidates, and the national contestants are 52. In total, there are over 14, 903 candidates vying for 887 seats in the National and Provincial Legislatures. Ensuring the safety and security of all voters and officials are of paramount importance.

Coordination of planning by NATJOINTS and PROVJOINTS

Our approach as the JCPS Cluster is to ensure coordinated and intelligence-led planning and operations pre-, during, and post- elections where multi-departmental teams work together to ensure that all South Africans exercise their Constitutional rights without fear of intimidation or violence.

This coordination is managed by National and Provincial JOINTS structures of the JCPS Cluster and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Inter-departmental Priority Committees were established in 2023 at both the National and Provincial levels to coordinate safety and security planning.

General elections security plan

Our law enforcement agencies have led in developing the national security plan which has been approved by the Ministers of the JCPS Cluster. NATJOINTS has done a thorough threat and crime pattern analysis to inform the development of a security plan and they want to ensure that nothing is left to chance.

Based on the threat and crime pattern analysis, NATJOINTS has recommended a fit-for-purpose deployment plan that will deal with any potential threats of crime and violence in and around voting stations and national and provincial results centres. We have also put measures in place to protect all public facilities that will be used for voting, national key points and other essential infrastructure that might be targeted by criminal elements.

Our Constitution guarantees the right to freedom, the right to safety and the right to be free from all forms of intimidation. In addition, the Criminal Matters Amendment Act of 2015 states that any person who tampers with or damages essential infrastructure is guilty of a criminal offence and he/she can be sentenced to a maximum of 30 years if found guilty.

The SAPS Ministry and SAPS management have conducted several oversite roadshows in all provinces where they met with the station commanders of all police stations and district commissioners to assess the SAPS state of readiness and preparedness to ensure safety and security. The management of SAPS and Ministry are satisfied with the level of readiness of all the provinces and districts to provide policing services pre-, during and post-the elections.

The elections will be policed within the relevant prescripts and laws and police officers will enforce the law accordingly. We want to reiterate that the security plan will be constantly reviewed as the situation changes and we will adapt as required.

The DGs of the JCPS Cluster will be deployed in various provinces to monitor the situation. The DGs will report what they observe on the ground to the relevant JCPS structures so that swift action is taken where necessary.

As the JCPS Cluster leadership, we want to send a clear message to the public that no incitement to violence, lawlessness, destruction of infrastructure, or barricading of roads will be tolerated. Anyone who participates in any form of criminal activity will be dealt with.

We therefore reiterate to all South Africans that political rights for citizens are guaranteed and should not be violated. The JCPS will ensure that all the rights enshrined in the Constitution are not violated. Among these rights are the rights to freedom, security, and protection from all forms of violence from either public or private sources.

Although the Constitution allows all citizens to participate in protests, pickets and present petitions, those who participate in these activities must do so peacefully and not violate the rights of those who do not want to participate. Anyone who is found to have contravened these critical provisions of the Constitution during this period will be met with the full authority of the state.

Voting in designated facilities

The voters registered for voting will be eligible to cast their ballots in all designated facilities, including hospitals, foreign missions and correctional centres.

The IEC and Department of Correctional Services (DCS) continues to request family members of offenders to make necessary arrangements by delivering to the respective correctional facilities of the identification documents.

Readiness to handle different forms of disasters

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has activated provincial disaster management teams to identify risks and put mitigation measures in place for any disasters that may occur pre, during and post the elections. The NDMC is working closely with South African Weather Service to monitor the situation, early warning messages will be issued when necessary. On the day of the elections, these teams will be deployed for 24 hours to monitor the situation.

Courts readiness to handle electoral crime

A protocol has been established between the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, SAPS Detectives and the NPA to prioritise all election-related crimes. Prosecutors stand ready to prosecute offences such as electoral fraud and corruption, removing or defacing political party and campaign posters, interfering with the duties of the electoral officials, forcing anyone to vote.

We urge members of the public to report any crime related to elections to the nearest police station or IEC offices.

Collection of identity documentation and temporary identity certificates

To assist voters with the process of application for new Identity Documents and Temporary Identity Certificates and the collection of these documents, the Department of Home Affairs has opened its offices from 08h00 to 13h00 on Saturdays from 06 April to 25 May 2024. In addition, Home Affairs will open its offices on voting day.

Mobile offices are also scheduled to be opened in remote areas to assist with the application and collection processes. The Department will engage with councillors and other community leaders to decide on the dates, times and venues of the operation of mobile offices. Citizens can also use the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS), which is available on the DHA website to book appointments to collect their Smart ID Cards and Green barcoded ID books. We encourage clients who have applied for identification documents and have received their SMS notifications, to seize this opportunity by visiting their Home Affairs office to collect these critical documents

Sharing of false information and misinformation on different platforms

Democracy thrives on factual information and open discussion, our citizens are encouraged to exercise caution when sharing information on different platforms. Sharing false, unverified information, rumours, or threats online or in person can have serious consequences. It can incite violence, confuse voters, and undermine the democratic process.

Individuals who use social media and electronic platforms to send threatening messages, incite violence, or cause harm to others will be charged. When an individual creates a video or share a post to the public and where the post contains words, speech or conduct that may encourage others to commit public violence, the aforementioned post will make one guilty of the offence of inciting public violence and police will not hesitate to track the person down and hold you accountable.

We also appeal to political and community leaders to exercise caution when speaking on public platforms. Do not make inflammatory or threatening statements as you will be breaking the law and may also encourage others to carry out criminal activities.

We urge the public to exercise caution before sharing the information with others. Ensure that you double-check the accuracy of the information and be aware of the unintended consequences of your actions. Members of the public should report any inflammatory statements to law enforcement agencies.

Safety of voters, election officials and media

Ladies and gentlemen, the JCPS cluster will ensure that the 7th National and Provincial Elections will be conducted in a safe and secure environment. No one has a right to intimidate and prevent others from exercising their Constitutional right to vote for a party of his or her choice. As the government, we want to issue a stern warning to anyone with intentions to disrupt the elections that the law enforcement officers will deal with them decisively and will put them behind bars.

We encourage all eligible voters to go in their numbers to the different voting stations on the 29th of May 2024. We wish all South Africans well as they exercise their right to vote.

I thank you.