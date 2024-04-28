Join the Journey: Support Alaa Alhabbash and His Family’s Transition from Gaza to Canada
Your generosity will make a tangible difference in their lives, giving them the hope and encouragement they need to persevere.”GAZA, PALESTINE, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction and Story:
In the midst of conflict and uncertainty in Gaza, one family dares to dream of a brighter future. Meet the Alhabbash family, led by Alaa Alhabbash, an aspiring engineer with a Ph.D. scholarship awaiting him in Canada, and his wife Ghada, a dedicated pharmacist. Together with their four bright and talented children, they are determined to leave behind the hardships of war and pursue their dreams in a safer environment.
Before the onset of the Gaza war, Mohammed was enrolled in the third year of intermediate school, while Mona was attending her first year. Abdallah was in the fifth year of elementary school. And then there’s little Rasha, who, at just a year and a half old, brings joy with her beautiful smile and displays remarkable intelligence.
Mona, with her consistent top grades in her class, harbors a dream of becoming a doctor, driven by her passion for helping others. Mohammed and Abdallah share aspirations to pursue careers in AI engineering, having even obtained certificates in AI courses before the outbreak of the devastating conflict in Gaza.
Challenges They Face:
However, the harsh realities of living in Gaza during times of war overshadow their dreams. The Alhabbash family faces constant threats to their safety, with airstrikes and bombings occurring regularly. Necessities such as food, water, and electricity are often scarce, making daily life a struggle. Despite these challenges, Alaa and Ghada remain steadfast in pursuing a better life for themselves and their children.
How You Can Help:
By supporting the Alhabbash family, you are not only helping them achieve their dreams but also sending a powerful message of solidarity and compassion. Your generosity will make a tangible difference in their lives, giving them the hope and encouragement they need to persevere in the face of adversity. You are not only helping them escape the hardships of war but also allowing them to build a new life in a safer environment.
We have initiated a fundraiser to support Alaa Alhabbash and his family’s journey from Gaza to Canada. We urge you to join us in making their aspirations a reality. To contribute, please visit the campaign page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-cousin-and-his-family-in-gaza
