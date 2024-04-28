Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo Meets with A Delegation Led by President of the Leaders Party of Vanuatu Jotham Napat

On April 26, 2024, Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs of the Chinese Government Qian Bo met with a visiting delegation of the Leaders Party of Vanuatu led by President of the Leaders Party of Vanuatu and Special Envoy on Oceans and Maritime Boundaries and Climate Diplomacy Jotham Napat, and the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-Vanuatu relations and practical cooperation in various fields.