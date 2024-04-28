GWO head Dr. Fahad Abu-Mouti track record and career
Dr. Fahad demonstrated ability to bring together a diverse, high-performing and capable team that works together toward a common goal in multicultural settingsRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Fahad Abu-Mouti is a visionary leader with +18 years of experience in policy and regulatory settings, and a track record of starting-up and establishing new institutions and new teams to achieve groundbreaking transformations. Dr. Fahad demonstrated ability to bring together a diverse, high-performing and capable team that works together toward a common goal in multicultural settings in GCC and North America. He demonstrates the ability to engage with multiple senior stakeholders to adopt diverse point of views, as well as the ability to articulate his vision to leaders to crystalize objectives and drive action.
Dr. Fahad is presently the head of the founding team of the Global Water Organization (GWO), and the Deputy Minister of Regulatory Affairs in the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) & the CEO of the Water Regulator. He led the vision of separating the regulatory function of the water sector from electricity, and establishing a new Water Regulator in KSA; developing a cost recovery roadmap and setting up transfer pricing mechanisms for entities to operate on a commercial basis for the first time; implementing a comprehensive performance monitoring mechanism across the sector for regulatory oversight; establishing a platform for consumer protection and rights; issuing licenses for all operating entities to follow stipulated regulations. In his role, he spearheaded several sectorial national initiatives: developing five laws and +ten legislations for independent national centers & programs and environmental fund resulted in approval and resolutions by the Saudi Council of Ministers.
In his previous roles, Dr Fahad was the CEO of the Renewable Energy sector of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE). He was instrumental in working jointly with the Ministry of Energy to define the National Renewable Energy targets, setting up the governance mechanisms to drive the execution of renewable energy projects in KSA, setting up a National Renewable Energy Data Center, and leading the KSA alliance with International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), resulted in naming him to represent KSA as a member of the Board of Governors of the Agency. Earlier in his career, he worked with Saudi Electricity Company and General Electricity and Water Corporation of Qatar in operations, maintenance and planning roles.
Dr. Fahad participated in many Boards and Committees. Currently, he is a board member of Water & Electricity Regulatory Authority (WERA), and a board member & secretary of the supervisory committee of the Water Regulator (WR).
Dr. Abu-Mouti graduated in Electrical Engineering and attained his Ph.D. from Dalhousie University, Canada, and pursued multiple executive management certifications such as Strategic Management and Leadership from MIT Boston, USA.
