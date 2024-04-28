Silentek.net Releases Covert Privacy TSCM Ultrasonic Jammer Recording Suppressor Jams Recording Devices Including Iphone
Silentek's covert ultrasonic jammer looks like a speaker but is a powerful anti-recording device. It was effective against all devices tested, including iphone.ARKANSAS, USA, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silentek, a company which designs and manufactures privacy products, just released it's newest covert TSCM ultrasonic jammer counter surveillance device, the SPK-600. This covert ultrasonic jamming device outperforms other ultrasonic counter-surveillance devices due to it's use of Silentek's proprietary mixed jamming signal. The device looks like a standard computer speaker for covert use and is powered by a compact AC power adapter. It has been proven effective in blocking recording devices of any kind in small rooms, including iphones, ipads, hidden bugs, spy devices, smartphones, smart devices such as alexa, echo, etc. The unit successfully blocked ALL devices tested. The range is approx. 9-10 feet, and it will protect most small sized rooms.
Silentek's SPK-600 ultrasonic jamming suppressor speaker is intended for use in offices, meeting rooms, company boardrooms or any location requiring privacy against unwanted recordings. Any device in the room utilizing a microphone to listen will only produce jamming noise upon playback. The recorded noise cannot be filtered out and completely blocks any attempts at recording. No recovery solution is capable of removing this jamming noise, either hardware or software. The speaker only emits an ultrasonic jamming signal and is not functional.
The unit is designed and manufactured in the USA for quality and tested before delivery. The SPK-600 is also legal in all 50 states as it does not transmit RF signals. It will not interfere with emergency signals or cellular service. The unit uses ultrasonic audio jamming technology which is invisible to the human ear to block any listening device which uses a microphone. This allows the unit to be operated virtually anywhere.
Silentek is a US-based company and delivers products domestically as well as worldwide. The company requests anyone needing an anti-recording privacy blocker device to compare their SPK-600 with any other ultrasonic audio jammer on the market - it will outperform them at less than half the cost.
The new SPK-600 Ultrasonic Jammer Audio Suppressor is available on the silentek website here.
J Sawyer
Silentek
contact@silentek.net