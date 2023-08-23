Silentek.net Releases Ultrasonic Jammer Blocker Privacy Device Effective Against ALL Recording Devices Including Iphone
Silentek offers new ultrasonic jammer which outperforms all other units tested. The UJ-20000 proved effective against all devices tested, including iphones.USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Silentek, a company which designs and manufactures privacy products, releases it's newest most powerful and effective ultrasonic jammer counter surveillance device, the UJ-20000. This ultrasonic jamming device outperforms all existing ultrasonic counter-surveillance devices due to the proprietary mixed jamming signal used. The device is powered from an AC power adapter and the convenient volume dial allows the user to set the precise power needed for any situation. It has proven to be effective in blocking recording devices of any kind in an entire room, including iphones, ipads, hidden bugs, spy devices, smartphones, smart devices such as alexa, echo, etc. The unit successfully blocked ALL devices tested. The range can exceed 20 meters or more, depending on the power level used and size of the room.
Silentek's UJ-20000 ultrasonic jamming suppressor device is intended for use in doctor's offices, lawyer's meeting rooms, realtor's offices, company boardrooms and any location requiring privacy against unwanted recording. Any device which uses a microphone to listen in the room will instead record jamming noise upon playback. The recorded noise cannot be filtered out and completely blocks any attempts at recording. No recovery solution is capable of removing this jamming noise, either hardware or software.
The unit is designed and manufactured in the USA for quality and tested before delivery. The UJ-20000 is also 100% legal in all 50 states due to not transmitting any RF signals. It will not interfere with emergency signals or cellular service. The unit uses ultrasonic audio jamming technology which is invisible to the human ear to block any listening device which uses a microphone. This allows the unit to be operated virtually anywhere.
Silentek is a US-based company and delivers products worldwide. The company requests anyone needing an anti-recording privacy blocker device to compare their new UJ-20000 with any other ultrasonic audio jammer on the market - it will outperform them at less than half the cost of the competition.
The new UJ-20000 Ultrasonic Jammer Audi Suppressor is available on the silentek website here .
Silentek
contact@silentek.net
J Sawyer