Eat, Shop, Local Carson to support Small Business Month in May

Carson launches first-ever "Eat, Shop, Local Carson" program to support small business.
I want to personally invite all of our residents and community members from our neighboring cities throughout the South Bay to attend our Eat, Shop, Local Carson events from May 6 through May 13.”ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May is Small Business Month, and in an effort to help support the small businesses in Carson, the City has launched its first-ever “Eat, Shop, Local Carson” program. This program of weeklong festivities begins on Monday, May 6 with a kickoff event with Fox 11 News Anchor Marla Tellez as the MC and KJLH Radio’s own Aundre Russell on site as well. This free event that will have live entertainment with a Caribbean music performance from Upstream as well as food, discounts and raffles from Carson’s local businesses will encourage residents, visitors, and city staff members to visit the shops, restaurants and stores throughout the City of Carson. Taste the food, buy the clothes and enjoy the discounted products and services of the nail salons, dance studios, flower shops and more.
“Small business is the lifeblood of the Carson economy,” said Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. “I want to personally invite all of our residents as well as community members from our neighboring cities throughout the South Bay to attend our City’s Eat, Shop, Local Carson events from Monday, May 6 through Sunday, May 13. Eat, Shop, Local Carson includes a week of exciting activities starting with a kickoff event at the Carson Event Center on Monday, May 6 at 11 am, then a proclamation for Small Business Month from the City Council on Tuesday, May 7 at 6:00 p.m., and a food and music fest on Thursday, May 9 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm at the Doubletree Hotel in Carson with live music from the Block Party Band. Finally, we cap it all off with our “Carson Community Takeover” the weekend of May 12 – 13 where we ask everyone to spend their weekend at various Carson shops and stores to support our local business community.”
The City of Carson goes over and above to help their businesses succeed. From business development programs to marketing and advertising support, Carson offers their city businesses with the tools and guidance they need to grow and thrive.
“Carson has the most business-friendly policies of any city in the Southland. We have a low utility tax, no local property tax, and two grant programs available to Carson business owners with details available on our city’s business development webpage,” said Mayor Davis-Holmes. “Whether you’re a visitor, a resident or even a city employee, we are asking everyone to eat and shop local in Carson this May in honor of Small Business Month.”
To learn more about the Eat, Shop, Local Carson program, please visit www.eatshoplocalcarson.com.
