Laboratory Skin Care® Unveils a Revolutionary New Stable Retinol at NYSCC Suppliers' Day

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory Skin Care, Inc. (LSC), a leading biotechnology company specializing in advanced skincare solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: a new retinol stabilized by its Hydroxysomes® Dermal Delivery Platform.

This next generation retinol transcends traditional boundaries, merging clean beauty with groundbreaking stability.

Hydroxysomes Retinol has no BHT/BHA and is offered in a non-nano powder format. It is stable at 50°C for one month, 40°C for three months, and it does not require additional stabilizers in formulations. The final skin care product can be manufactured without nitrogen under conventional lighting. With sustained release technology and 100% biocompatibility, this retinol + calcium combination is non-irritating and delivers unparallel results without the need for airless pump packaging or penetration enhancers.

Hydroxysomes Dermal Delivery Platform can be co-engineered with any active and offers a stable and sustainable solution for delivering active ingredients deep into the skin. Unlike traditional delivery systems, it is a non-liposome and non-polymer-based platform, ensuring optimal efficacy without compromising safety or sustainability.

LSC Launched its first-generation retinoid (Hydroxysomes Retinaldehyde) in 2017, offering the most potent stable retinoid on the market to date.

"We are thrilled to introduce our New Stable Retinol, which we developed at the specific request and the collaborative insight of our brand partners” said Zari Mansouri, CEO of LSC "With focus on innovation, stability, efficacy, and sustainability, we are committed to offering clean, highly effective bioactives with exceptional performance.”

LSC is currently evaluating various commercial strategies for the global commercialization of its New Hydroxysomes Retinol.

Visit LSC at booth #777 and at the Inspiration Zone booth #1815 at NYSCC May 1-2 to learn more about Hydroxysomes and discover how it can transform your skin care formulations.

About Laboratory Skin Care, Inc. (LSC):

Laboratory Skin Care, Inc. (LSC) is a privately held biotechnology company established in the San Francisco Bay area in 1995. Its primary focus is on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing advanced dermal, trans-dermal, and sub-dermal delivery technologies for cosmetic skin care products, prescription dermatologicals, and other pharmaceutical applications.

LSC innovative products and technologies have achieved global recognition and success, being incorporated into numerous leading-brand skin care products.

For more information about Laboratory Skin Care, Inc., please visit lscbioactives.com.