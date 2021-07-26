Laboratory Skin Care®, Inc. Announces New Board Member

Dr. Robert Bianchini joins Laboratory Skin Care®, Inc. Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory Skin Care, Inc. (LSC) announced today the appointment of Dr. Robert Bianchini to its Board of Directors. The company offers a game changing dermal delivery platform that redefines the way cosmetic and pharmaceutical actives are delivered through the skin.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bianchini to LSC’s Board and we look forward to his industry insight,” said LSC Founder and CEO, Zari Mansouri. “Bob brings extensive expertise that will further LSC’s effort to improve the health and well-being of consumers around the world, utilizing our next generation platform dermal delivery technology, Hydroxysomes®.”

Dr. Bianchini is an investor and an advisor for private equity firms and leading consumer brands. He has served in operational and leadership roles across all facets of the consumer product, pharmaceutical, and chemical Industries. He served as an executive at Rodan and Fields, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co., among others. He carries a proven track record of rapidly growing top and bottom-line P&L’s and a highly lauded reputation for creating high performing teams, driving growth, identifying novel technology solutions and bringing innovative products to market.

“I am excited to join LSC’s impressive Board of Directors, and look forward to working with them on their expansion plans,” shared Dr. Bianchini. “The company’s proven success in developing highly effective actives and finished products for the pharmaceuticals and personal care products industries, makes them a leader in their field. Their new GMP manufacturing location in Hayward, CA has great potential to expand its product offerings to other therapeutic areas, including transfection reagents."

LSC is a life sciences biotechnology company with more than 100 issued patents and pending applications that are 100% owned, and not sub-licensed. LSC’s research, pilot lab, as well as corporate offices are headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area. The company offers a broad pipeline of technologies for pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

“We are delighted to have Bob join LSC’s Board of Directors,” shared fellow board member Bret Field, Esq. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and industry experience to LSC which will be invaluable as the company advances its current and future objectives.”

Dr. Bianchini joins LSC’s existing board members:

● Zari Mansouri, LSC founder & CEO

● Dr. Tom Gadek, Director

● Dr. Winfried Kuhlmann, Director

● Bret Field, Esq., Director

About

Laboratory Skin Care®, Inc. (LSC) is a privately-held biotechnology company that was established in the San Francisco Bay area in 1993 to develop, manufacture and commercialize dermal, trans-dermal and sub-dermal delivery technologies for use in cosmetic skin care products, prescription dermatologicals, and other pharmaceutical products. LSC products and technologies have enjoyed worldwide commercial success through incorporation in multiple leading-brand skin care products. LSC’s patented flagship technology, Hydroxysomes®, is a non-liposome- and non-polymer-based micro-carrier platform dermal delivery system. For more information, visit https://lsc-inc.com/.

Contact

Laboratory Skin Care®, Inc.

Phone: +1-650-373-0450

Email: info@lsc-inc.com